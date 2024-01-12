Lawyers

Retrial Ordered Due to Lawyer’s Repeated Sleepiness
The Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court has ruled in favor of granting a retrial to Nyasani Watt, who was convicted of first-degree murder in 2013. The decision stems from concerns that Watt was deprived of his constitutional right to counsel when his defense lawyer, Willie Davis, repeatedly fell asleep during the trial.

Constitutional Rights Violation

Chief Justice Kimberly Budd, writing for the full court, expressed unease about the impact of Davis’ sleepiness on the trial. The court emphasized that the repeated instances of the defense counsel dozing off, potentially even during crucial witness testimony, raised doubts about the fairness of the trial process. Chief Justice Budd stated, “Here, where defense counsel fell asleep repeatedly at trial, and potentially during at least one crucial witness’s testimony, we do not have confidence that justice was done.”

Corroborating Witnesses

The court considered the testimony of multiple witnesses, including two prosecutors involved in the case. These witnesses supported Watt’s claim that his defense lawyer was sleeping during the trial. This collective acknowledgment of Davis’ inattentiveness played a pivotal role in the court’s decision to grant a new trial.

  
What
Where


Previous Conviction Vacated

In addition to ordering a retrial, the court took the step of vacating Watt’s previous conviction. The case has been remanded back to the lower court for further proceedings, ensuring a fresh examination of the charges against Watt.

Legal Counsel’s Passing

Willie Davis, the defense lawyer in question, passed away in June 2019 at 83, as revealed in an obituary notice submitted by Watt’s current lawyer, Elizabeth Doherty. Davis, a seasoned litigator, had handled nearly 100 first-degree murder cases throughout his career.

Legal Implications

Watt’s current lawyer, Elizabeth Doherty, expressed her satisfaction with the court’s decision, highlighting the significance of ensuring that legal counsel remains attentive during trial proceedings. Doherty stated, “We’ve been waiting a long time for this.” The decision underscores the importance of upholding the integrity of the legal process by addressing any lapses in the provision of effective counsel.

Prosecution’s Response

A spokesperson for the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office stated that they are reviewing the court’s decision. The response from the prosecution indicates a careful consideration of the implications of the retrial on Watt’s case and the legal precedents involved.

