Dinsmore & Shohl Expands Presence in Texas with Houston Office
In a strategic move to strengthen its foothold in Texas, leading U.S. law firm Dinsmore & Shohl announced the establishment of a new office in Houston. The firm recruited a team from rival Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith to lead the venture. Sarah Smith, former leader of Lewis Brisbois’ Houston office and vice chair of its coverage/bad faith and marine & energy practices, will head the team of six attorneys making the transition.

Leadership by Sarah Smith

Sarah Smith, an experienced legal professional, admired Dinsmore’s ambitious growth plans in Texas. Drawing parallels with the firm’s success in Florida, where it currently operates three offices, Smith highlighted Dinsmore’s expansion in Tampa in 2020 and the recent opening of its Miami office in November. The Miami office launch involved another team recruited from Lewis Brisbois, comprising six partners, five associates, and additional business professionals.

Past Expansions and Legal Acquisitions

Dinsmore’s expansion strategy extends beyond Texas and Florida. In July, the firm incorporated a group of former Lewis Brisbois lawyers in Los Angeles, who were previously associated with the now-closed Daugherty Lordan firm. This move followed a significant departure of attorneys from Lewis Brisbois last year. The events surrounding Daugherty Lordan were marked by the revelation of controversial emails containing racist, sexist, antisemitic, and homophobic content authored by the firm’s founders, John Barber and Jeffrey Ranen.

  
What
Where


Smith’s Response to Controversy

In light of the controversies surrounding Lewis Brisbois and its spinoff, Sarah Smith clarified that she and her team were unaware of the offensive emails until their public disclosure. Furthermore, she emphasized that these incidents did not influence their decision to leave the firm. Smith’s group is not the sole departure from Lewis Brisbois this month, as Husch Blackwell recently announced the addition of a five-lawyer team from Lewis Brisbois to its Phoenix office.

Lewis Brisbois Response

As of the reporting time, a spokesperson for Lewis Brisbois has not responded to requests for comments on the recent departures and the establishment of Dinsmore’s Houston office. The developments underscore the dynamic nature of the legal landscape, marked by strategic moves, competitive recruitment, and the ongoing impact of past controversies.

