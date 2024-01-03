Sarah McLean, Leader of Shearman & Sterling’s U.S. Energy Group, Departs for Willkie Farr & Gallagher Ahead of Shearman’s Merger with Allen & Overy

In a strategic move preceding the impending merger between Shearman & Sterling and Allen & Overy, Sarah McLean, a prominent figure in Shearman’s U.S. energy industry group, has decided to join rival U.S. law firm Willkie Farr & Gallagher. Willkie Farr & Gallagher announced her departure on Tuesday.
McLean’s Strategic Move to Willkie Farr & Gallagher
Sarah McLean, known for her leadership role in Shearman & Sterling’s U.S. energy industry group, is set to partner in Willkie’s private equity practice based in Houston. This move is anticipated to bring a wealth of dealmaking experience to Willkie’s global energy team, not only in Texas but also across the United States and Europe, according to Willkie chairman Thomas Cerabino.
Shearman & Sterling’s Response
Acknowledging McLean’s departure, a Shearman & Sterling spokesperson expressed gratitude for her contributions to the firm and extended best wishes for her future endeavors. This move comes at a crucial juncture for Shearman & Sterling as they navigate the final stages of their merger with Allen & Overy.
Shearman & Sterling’s Merger with Allen & Overy
Shearman & Sterling is currently in the process of implementing its merger with London-founded law firm Allen & Overy. The combined entity is poised to be a legal powerhouse with nearly 4,000 lawyers, including around 800 partners, across 48 global offices. The overwhelming support from both firms, with over 99% of each partnership voting in favor of the merger in October, reflects the confidence in the strategic alignment.
A&O Shearman – The Future Legal Force
The merged firm, set to be finalized in May, will operate under the name Allen Overy Shearman Sterling, abbreviated as A&O Shearman. With this transformation, A&O Shearman aims to establish itself as a formidable force, particularly in private equity and energy. A Shearman spokesperson emphasized the future entity’s potential, foreseeing it as a powerhouse in these critical sectors.
As Shearman & Sterling navigates the evolving legal landscape, McLean’s departure and the impending merger highlight the dynamic shifts within the legal industry, setting the stage for a new era of legal collaboration and prowess.
