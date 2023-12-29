Maine Disqualifies Trump from Primary Ballot Over Capitol Attack

In a groundbreaking decision, Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows, a Democrat, disqualified former President Donald Trump from the state’s ballot in the upcoming U.S. presidential primary election. This move follows Colorado’s similar decision, marking Trump as the first candidate in U.S. history deemed ineligible for the presidency due to his involvement in the January 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

The Ruling

Bellows, in a 34-page ruling, asserted that Trump, the leading contender for the Republican presidential nomination, incited an insurrection by spreading false claims about voter fraud in the 2020 election. She highlighted how he subsequently urged his supporters to march on the Capitol to disrupt the certification of the vote, a move she deemed an assault on the foundations of the government, as stated in the U.S. Constitution.

Legal Response and Appeals

While the ruling can be appealed to a state Superior Court, Bellows suspended her decision pending the court’s ruling. Trump’s campaign swiftly condemned the decision, labeling it as “atrocious.” Trump’s legal team argued that his remarks were protected by the right to free speech and denied engaging in insurrection.

Constitutional Grounds

Former Maine lawmakers, including Republicans Kimberley Rosen and Thomas Saviello and Democrat Ethan Strimling, played a pivotal role in pushing for Trump’s disqualification. They cited a provision in the U.S. Constitution that prohibits individuals from holding office if they participated in “insurrection or rebellion” after taking an oath to the United States.

Potential Implications

While the ruling currently affects only Maine’s March primary election, its repercussions may extend to Trump’s eligibility for the November general election. This decision intensifies the pressure on the U.S. Supreme Court to address broader questions regarding Trump’s eligibility under Section 3 of the 14th Amendment.

Legal Landscape

Trump faces legal challenges in federal and Georgia cases related to his efforts to overturn the 2020 election. Although not charged with insurrection concerning the Capitol attack, the disqualification rulings raise questions about his candidacy. The Supreme Court’s conservative majority, including three Trump-nominated justices, further complicates the legal landscape.

National Response

Colorado’s earlier decision to disqualify Trump set a precedent, and Trump’s vow to appeal to the Supreme Court suggests an escalating legal battle. Despite some rejections in other states, the Maine ruling underscores the ongoing efforts by advocacy groups and anti-Trump voters to challenge his candidacy using Section 3 of the 14th Amendment.

Electoral Dynamics

Maine, considered likely Democratic, traditionally favors President Joe Biden. However, Trump’s past success in securing one electoral vote from the state makes it an electoral battleground. The unique setup allowing Maine to split its Electoral College votes adds complexity to the presidential race.

