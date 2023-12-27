Breaking News

Lawyers Exit Magic Circle Firms Allen & Overy and Shearman & Sterling Ahead of $3.5 Billion Merger
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

In anticipation of the $3.5 billion (Â£2.76 billion) merger between Magic Circle law firm Allen & Overy and US-based Shearman & Sterling, a significant departure of senior lawyers has been witnessed from both legal giants. The departure of at least 20 senior lawyers from Allen & Overy and an equivalent number from Shearman & Sterling highlights the turbulence accompanying major law firm mergers.

Allen & Overy Exodus

Since announcing the merger with Shearman & Sterling in May, Allen & Overy has seen departures across its global offices. Founded in 1930 and renowned for advising King Edward VIII during his abdication, the departures from Allen & Overy include five partners, nine counsel, and five senior associates. Seven of these departures occurred at the firm’s London headquarters, as reported by legal recruiter Macrae.

Want to know if youâ€™re earning what you deserve? Find out with LawCrossingâ€™s salary surveys.

  
What
Where


Shearman & Sterling’s Parallel Departures

Parallel to Allen & Overy, Shearman & Sterling has experienced the departure of at least 20 senior lawyers, comprising nine partners and seven counsel. The exits from both firms have been particularly pronounced in foreign offices, spanning regions such as Europe, Asia, and the Middle East.

Industry Insights

According to Melinda Wallman, a partner at Macrae, the departure of partners during law firm mergers is not uncommon. She notes, “When law firm mergers take place, it is common to see partner departures, even entire office departures, where the merging firms both have a presence in a small legal market.” A mass exodus, Wallman suggests, could indicate a lack of confidence in the success of the combination.

Stay up-to-date without the overwhelming noise. Subscribe to JDJournal for a curated selection of the most relevant legal news.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




Financial Incentives and Merger Details

Recent reports reveal that Allen & Overy and Shearman & Sterling have offered forgivable loans to partners to secure their commitment to the combined firm. These loans will not need repayment if the partners remain with the merged entity for a specified period. The merger, expected to be finalized by May 2024, received overwhelming support, with 99% of partners voting in favor of the deal in October.

Future of the Combined Firm

The merged entity, to be named A&O Shearman, is poised to become a legal powerhouse with nearly 4,000 lawyers and a presence in 48 offices worldwide. The firms have agreed to a “modified lockstep” compensation model, blending seniority and partner pay performance elements. This move signifies a departure from UK law firms’ traditional seniority-based pay model, aligning more with the “eat-what-you-kill” structure common among US rivals.



Leadership Dynamics

Allen & Overy’s recent announcement of the shortlist for senior partner and managing partner until April 2028 indicates the firm’s dominant position in the merger. None of Shearman & Sterling’s lawyers were nominated for these top positions. An Allen & Overy spokesman emphasized that Shearman & Sterling partners would hold significant leadership roles globally and regionally within the combined firm, with details to be disclosed in due course.

Donâ€™t be a silent ninja! Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Associate Attorney

USA-PA-Exton

ASSOCIATE ATTORNEY McKenna Snyder LLC, a law firm in Exton, PA has an immediate opening for an ex...

Apply now

Attorney

USA-MI-Sturgis

Qualifications: HaasCaywood is seeking associate attorneys for our Coldwater and Sturgis, Michiga...

Apply now

Attorney

USA-MI-Coldwater

Qualifications: HaasCaywood is seeking associate attorneys for our Coldwater and Sturgis, Michiga...

Apply now

Insurance Defense Trial Attorney/ Senior Counsel

USA-CA-San Francisco

Job description Trial Attorney - Personal Injury Defense Full Job Description Hickey Smith ...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with ...

Apply Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-Carlsbad

Carlsbad office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with 4-...

Apply Now

Education Law and Public Entity Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law and public ent...

Apply Now

Most Popular

Disney Faces Substantial Copyright Damages in “Beauty and the Beast” Case
Legal News

Disney Faces Substantial Copyright Damages in “Beauty and the Beast” Case
Orrick Law Firm Nears Settlement in Class Action Lawsuits Over Data Breach
Legal News

Orrick Law Firm Nears Settlement in Class Action Lawsuits Over Data Breach
Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison Inks Record-Breaking Lease for New Midtown Manhattan Office
Legal News

Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison Inks Record-Breaking Lease for New Midtown Manhattan Office
Oklahoma Man Exonerated After Nearly Five Decades in Landmark Case
Breaking News

Oklahoma Man Exonerated After Nearly Five Decades in Landmark Case
Navigating Compensation Decisions with AI: A Comprehensive Guide for Employers
Legal Technology News

Navigating Compensation Decisions with AI: A Comprehensive Guide for Employers
The NextGen Bar Exam: A Revolutionary Step Forward in Legal Education
Law Students

The NextGen Bar Exam: A Revolutionary Step Forward in Legal Education
The Impactful Legal Landscape: Trump’s Eligibility Case Echoes Across the Nation
Legal News

The Impactful Legal Landscape: Trump’s Eligibility Case Echoes Across the Nation
Global M&A Activity Hits a Decade Low in 2023, But Signs of Recovery Emerge
Legal News

Global M&A Activity Hits a Decade Low in 2023, But Signs of Recovery Emerge
Federal Judge Acquits Environmental Lawyer of Insider Trading Charges
Lawyers

Federal Judge Acquits Environmental Lawyer of Insider Trading Charges
Texas Access to Justice Commission Supports Paraprofessional Licensing Proposal
Legal News

Texas Access to Justice Commission Supports Paraprofessional Licensing Proposal

Legal Career Resources

November 10, 2023 Buchalter LLP: A Storied Legacy of 90 Years, Excellence, and Recognition Across Practice Areas

Buchalter LLP is a beacon of legal excellence in the dynamic landscape of business law, having partnered with clients for an impressive nine decades. The firm is synonymous with providing comprehensive legal counsel at every stage of client growth, aiding […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top