Law Students

Federal Trade Commission Files Lawsuit Against Grand Canyon University
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

Recently, the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has taken legal action against Grand Canyon University, citing concerns about deceptive advertising, illegal telemarketing, and the institution’s misrepresentation as a nonprofit entity. The regulatory body filed a formal complaint in the U.S. District Court for the District of Arizona, naming Grand Canyon Education Inc (GCE), its CEO, and the university as defendants.

Deceptive Practices in Doctoral Programs

The FTC alleges that Grand Canyon University misled prospective doctoral students regarding the cost and course requirements of its postgraduate programs. Additionally, the university is accused of falsely presenting itself as a nonprofit organization. The commission contends that these actions were coupled with deceptive and abusive telemarketing practices, as outlined in an official statement.

Want to know if youâ€™re earning what you deserve? Find out with LawCrossingâ€™s salary surveys.

  
What
Where


Financial Ties and Profit Motive

According to the FTC, despite presenting itself as a nonprofit, the university has been operated for the profit of Grand Canyon Education Inc. and its stockholders. The commission reveals that the university allocates a substantial portion of its revenue, precisely 60%, to GCE. In regulatory filings, GCE describes the university as a “partner.”

University’s Response and Denial

Grand Canyon University, based in Arizona, has vehemently denied the allegations, characterizing them as “unsubstantiated.” The institution will undertake all necessary measures to challenge and disprove the accusations. The university expressed bewilderment at the federal government’s decision to target a Christian university, emphasizing its positive contributions to addressing significant issues in higher education.

Stay up-to-date without the overwhelming noise. Subscribe to JDJournal for a curated selection of the most relevant legal news.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




Education Department Imposes Fine

This legal action follows a significant development where the U.S. Education Department imposed a substantial $37.7 million fine on Grand Canyon University. The fine was levied due to the university’s alleged misrepresentation of the costs associated with its doctoral programs. According to CNBC, fewer than 2% of the school’s doctoral program graduates completed their program within the advertised price. Furthermore, nearly 78% of these students reportedly took five or more continuation courses.

As the legal proceedings unfold, Grand Canyon University finds itself at the center of scrutiny, facing allegations beyond financial misrepresentation, including deceptive marketing practices and misrepresentation of its nonprofit status. The outcome of this lawsuit could have far-reaching implications for the university’s standing and the broader landscape of for-profit educational institutions.



Donâ€™t be a silent ninja! Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Associate Attorney

USA-PA-Exton

ASSOCIATE ATTORNEY McKenna Snyder LLC, a law firm in Exton, PA has an immediate opening for an ex...

Apply now

Attorney

USA-MI-Sturgis

Qualifications: HaasCaywood is seeking associate attorneys for our Coldwater and Sturgis, Michiga...

Apply now

Attorney

USA-MI-Coldwater

Qualifications: HaasCaywood is seeking associate attorneys for our Coldwater and Sturgis, Michiga...

Apply now

Deputy General Counsel / Senior Deputy General Counsel

USA-CA-Sacramento

Cal Cities Culture and Mission Cal Cities is dedicated to creating a collaborative and inclusive ...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with ...

Apply Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-Carlsbad

Carlsbad office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with 4-...

Apply Now

Education Law and Public Entity Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law and public ent...

Apply Now

Most Popular

Disney Faces Substantial Copyright Damages in “Beauty and the Beast” Case
Legal News

Disney Faces Substantial Copyright Damages in “Beauty and the Beast” Case
Orrick Law Firm Nears Settlement in Class Action Lawsuits Over Data Breach
Legal News

Orrick Law Firm Nears Settlement in Class Action Lawsuits Over Data Breach
Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison Inks Record-Breaking Lease for New Midtown Manhattan Office
Legal News

Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison Inks Record-Breaking Lease for New Midtown Manhattan Office
Oklahoma Man Exonerated After Nearly Five Decades in Landmark Case
Breaking News

Oklahoma Man Exonerated After Nearly Five Decades in Landmark Case
Navigating Compensation Decisions with AI: A Comprehensive Guide for Employers
Legal Technology News

Navigating Compensation Decisions with AI: A Comprehensive Guide for Employers
The NextGen Bar Exam: A Revolutionary Step Forward in Legal Education
Law Students

The NextGen Bar Exam: A Revolutionary Step Forward in Legal Education
The Impactful Legal Landscape: Trump’s Eligibility Case Echoes Across the Nation
Legal News

The Impactful Legal Landscape: Trump’s Eligibility Case Echoes Across the Nation
Global M&A Activity Hits a Decade Low in 2023, But Signs of Recovery Emerge
Legal News

Global M&A Activity Hits a Decade Low in 2023, But Signs of Recovery Emerge
Federal Judge Acquits Environmental Lawyer of Insider Trading Charges
Lawyers

Federal Judge Acquits Environmental Lawyer of Insider Trading Charges
Texas Access to Justice Commission Supports Paraprofessional Licensing Proposal
Legal News

Texas Access to Justice Commission Supports Paraprofessional Licensing Proposal

Legal Career Resources

November 10, 2023 Buchalter LLP: A Storied Legacy of 90 Years, Excellence, and Recognition Across Practice Areas

Buchalter LLP is a beacon of legal excellence in the dynamic landscape of business law, having partnered with clients for an impressive nine decades. The firm is synonymous with providing comprehensive legal counsel at every stage of client growth, aiding […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top