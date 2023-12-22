Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison Inks Record-Breaking Lease for New Midtown Manhattan Office

Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison, a legal heavyweight with roots in New York, has solidified its position as the lessee of the most significant commercial space in the United States this year. The firm proudly announced on Thursday that it has entered into a monumental 20-year lease for a sprawling 765,000 square feet across 18 floors at 1345 Avenue of the Americas. This relocation marks a significant departure from its nearly three-decade residency at 1285 Avenue of the Americas, where the firm has thrived. The decision to move comes as their lease at the current location was slated to conclude in 2026.

A Dynamic Year for New York Law Firms

This strategic move by Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison adds another layer to the dynamic landscape of law firms in New York City. Throughout the year, law firms in the city, in tandem with the financial sector, have dominated the leasing scene. According to a report by Savills, an impressive 42.6% of leases inked by law firms in the third quarter of 2023 were expansions, showcasing a substantial increase from the 28.5% recorded in the previous year. In addition, this surge signals a tangible growth trend within these legal entities.

Noteworthy Transactions in Manhattan

In addition to Paul Weiss’s record-breaking lease, other significant players in the legal arena have made their mark on Manhattan’s real estate landscape this year. Davis Polk & Wardwell committed to an expansive 700,000 square feet at 450 Lexington Ave., while Paul Hastings solidified its presence with a renewal and expansion encompassing 277,000 square feet at 200 Park Avenue. Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz also renewed its commitment, holding nearly 260,000 square feet at 51 West 52nd St. These transactions underscore the robust activity within the legal sector’s real estate decisions.

Embracing Innovation and Growth

Brad Karp, chairman of Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison, expressed enthusiasm for the move, emphasizing the new location’s “high-tech features, thoughtful meeting spaces, and artistic elements.” The decision to relocate aligns with the firm’s vision for a workspace that accommodates its present needs and fosters an environment conducive to future growth and innovation.

In conclusion, Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison’s historic lease sets a new standard in commercial real estate, while the broader trend of law firms expanding their footprints in New York City underscores a resilient and growing legal landscape.

