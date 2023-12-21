Breaking News

Oklahoma Man Exonerated After Nearly Five Decades in Landmark Case
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

In a historic turn of events, Glynn Simmons, a 71-year-old Oklahoma man, has been declared innocent after enduring an astonishing 48 years, one month, and 18 days behind bars for a crime he did not commit. The University of Michigan’s National Registry of Exonerations, which meticulously tracks cases of wrongful imprisonment, confirmed this landmark development, making it the lengthiest known criminal imprisonment case in modern U.S. history.

A Decades-Long Miscarriage of Justice Unraveled

Simmons was convicted in 1975 for the murder of a store clerk during an armed robbery at an Oklahoma City liquor store in 1974. However, the conviction hinged on the testimony of a single witness who, as revealed in the subsequent legal proceedings, had lied on the stand. The witness falsely claimed to have identified Simmons in a police lineup when she had pointed to others.

Want to know if youâ€™re earning what you deserve? Find out with LawCrossingâ€™s salary surveys.

  
What
Where


New Evidence Emerges: A Twist in the Legal Saga

Over the years, Simmons’ legal team uncovered crucial evidence that could have altered the course of justice. Witnesses attested that Simmons was present at a pool hall in a nearby city at the time of the robbery, contradicting the prosecution’s narrative. This revelation, documented in the National Registry of Exonerations report, underscored the grave miscarriage of justice.

Freedom Finally Attained

Judge Amy Palumbo of the Oklahoma County District Court played a pivotal role in rectifying this egregious error. Relying on the newfound evidence, she declared Simmons innocent, leading to his release. Speaking at a press conference after the hearing, Simmons expressed his relief, saying, “Freedom agrees with me.”

Stay up-to-date without the overwhelming noise. Subscribe to JDJournal for a curated selection of the most relevant legal news.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




Legal Ramifications and Seeking Redress

Now free, Simmons and his legal team, led by attorneys Joseph Norwood and John Coyle, are contemplating legal action against the state to seek compensation for the 50 years stolen from himâ€”the prime of his life. Norwood emphasized this during a briefing, underscoring the profound impact of wrongful imprisonment.

A Legal Odyssey: From Death Penalty to Freedom

Initially sentenced to death in 1975, Simmons’ punishment was later modified to life in prison in 1977 following a ruling by the Oklahoma Supreme Court. Judge Palumbo vacated the conviction in July, initially ordering a new trial. However, Simmons’ legal team pursued a declaration of actual innocence, ultimately succeeding in overturning the wrongful conviction.



A Resounding Message of Hope

After his release, Simmons offered a powerful message to others who may find themselves in similar circumstances: “When you know you’re innocent, stick with it and don’t ever stop. Don’t let nobody tell you it can’t happen because it really can.” Glynn Simmons’ harrowing ordeal is a stark reminder of the flaws within the criminal justice system and the enduring importance of perseverance in pursuing justice.

Donâ€™t be a silent ninja! Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Associate Attorney

USA-PA-Exton

ASSOCIATE ATTORNEY McKenna Snyder LLC, a law firm in Exton, PA has an immediate opening for an ex...

Apply now

Attorney

USA-MI-Sturgis

Qualifications: HaasCaywood is seeking associate attorneys for our Coldwater and Sturgis, Michiga...

Apply now

Attorney

USA-MI-Coldwater

Qualifications: HaasCaywood is seeking associate attorneys for our Coldwater and Sturgis, Michiga...

Apply now

Deputy General Counsel / Senior Deputy General Counsel

USA-CA-Sacramento

Cal Cities Culture and Mission Cal Cities is dedicated to creating a collaborative and inclusive ...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with ...

Apply Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-Carlsbad

Carlsbad office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with 4-...

Apply Now

Education Law and Public Entity Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law and public ent...

Apply Now

Most Popular

Kirkland & Ellis Announces Record-Breaking Billing Rates in Major Corporate Restructurings
Legal News

Kirkland & Ellis Announces Record-Breaking Billing Rates in Major Corporate Restructurings
Florida Law Creates Uncertainty for Chinese Students’ Recruitment
Law Students

Florida Law Creates Uncertainty for Chinese Students’ Recruitment
Danielle Gray, Global Chief Legal Officer of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Announces Departure
Lawyers

Danielle Gray, Global Chief Legal Officer of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Announces Departure
Alleged Conspiracy by Apple, Visa, and Mastercard Sparks Class Action Lawsuit
Breaking News

Alleged Conspiracy by Apple, Visa, and Mastercard Sparks Class Action Lawsuit
California Lawmakers Ponder Stricter Measures Against Deepfakes
Legal News

California Lawmakers Ponder Stricter Measures Against Deepfakes
Aspiring Law Students Challenge Adversity: A Shift in Application Trends Revealed
Law Students

Aspiring Law Students Challenge Adversity: A Shift in Application Trends Revealed
Institutional Investors Increasingly Opting Out of Class-Action Settlements
Legal News

Institutional Investors Increasingly Opting Out of Class-Action Settlements
Federal Judge Rules Elon Musk Must Testify in SEC’s Twitter Takeover Probe
Legal News

Federal Judge Rules Elon Musk Must Testify in SEC’s Twitter Takeover Probe
Former Paralegal Pleads Guilty to Embezzling Over $600,000 from Saul Ewing’s Bankruptcy Estate Accounts
Lawyers

Former Paralegal Pleads Guilty to Embezzling Over $600,000 from Saul Ewing’s Bankruptcy Estate Accounts
Edelson PC Withdraws from Harvard Law School Recruiting Events in Protest
Law Students

Edelson PC Withdraws from Harvard Law School Recruiting Events in Protest

Legal Career Resources

November 10, 2023 Buchalter LLP: A Storied Legacy of 90 Years, Excellence, and Recognition Across Practice Areas

Buchalter LLP is a beacon of legal excellence in the dynamic landscape of business law, having partnered with clients for an impressive nine decades. The firm is synonymous with providing comprehensive legal counsel at every stage of client growth, aiding […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top