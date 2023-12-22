Legal News

Former Chicago Alderman Edward Burke Convicted on Racketeering, Bribery, and Extortion Charges



A federal jury in Chicago rendered a verdict on Thursday, finding former city alderman Edward Burke guilty on charges of racketeering, bribery, and extortion. The ruling marks a notable conclusion to the trial of the longest-serving alderperson in Chicago’s history.

Allegations Against Burke and Co-Defendants

Edward Burke, 79, was accused of leveraging his influential position on the Chicago City Council to direct property tax appeals work to his private law firm, Klafter & Burke. Prosecutors contended that Burke abused his authority, pressuring developers to engage his law firm’s services by withholding permits until they became clients.

One of Burke’s co-defendants, businessman Charles Cui, faced bribery charges and making false statements to the FBI. Meanwhile, Burke’s longtime aide, Peter Andrews, was acquitted in a decision that his lawyers described as an “overreach.”

Verdict and Sentencing

The Chicago U.S. attorney’s office announced that sentencing for Burke and Cui had been scheduled for June 2024. After four days of deliberations following a six-week trial, the jury reached its decision, during which undercover recordings made by another former Chicago alderman, Danny Solis, were presented as evidence.

Burke’s Lengthy Political Career

Burke, who first assumed office on the Chicago City Council in 1969, representing the 14th ward on the city’s southwest side, holds a significant place in Chicago’s political history. After his indictment in 2019, he chose not to seek re-election in 2023.

Prosecution’s Claims

Prosecutors alleged that Burke went beyond ethical boundaries by coercing developers into hiring his law firm for property tax appeals through tactics such as permit approval manipulation. Furthermore, it was claimed that Burke attempted to influence decisions unrelated to his aldermanic duties, such as threatening to hinder a bid by the Field Museum of Natural History to raise admission fees due to an unfulfilled internship inquiry.



Denials and Legal Response

Throughout the trial, Burke and his co-defendants consistently denied any wrongdoing. Lawyers for Burke and Cui refrained from immediate comments following the verdict, leaving the legal community awaiting potential responses or appeals.

Impact on Chicago Politics

Described by Chicago news outlets as one of the most influential figures in the city, Burke’s conviction sends shockwaves through the political landscape. Married to former Illinois Supreme Court Justice Anne Burke, the former alderman’s downfall is poised to have lasting implications on Chicago’s political power perception.

In light of these developments, the legal community and the public will continue to closely follow the aftermath and potential appeals as the city grapples with the consequences of a once-revered figure being held accountable for corruption and abuse of authority.

