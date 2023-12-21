Navigating Compensation Decisions with AI: A Comprehensive Guide for Employers

Attracting Talent with AI

Determining compensation that lures top talent while aligning with corporate budgets can be tricky for employers. Artificial intelligence (AI) models offer a potential solution, making the process more efficient and cost-effective. Employers can pinpoint competitive compensation levels without needing external consultants by leveraging AI tools to analyze extensive sets of publicly available salary data.

Ensuring AI Security for HR Purposes

Employers must exercise caution in using AI for human resources, focusing on “closed” AI systems that safeguard sensitive personnel and business information. This precaution aims to prevent inadvertent sharing of employee data. This concern is highlighted in “AI and employee privacy: important considerations for employers,” as discussed in Reuters Legal and Westlaw Today on Sept. 29, 2023.

What

Where

Search Jobs

Adhering to Pay Equity Laws

When incorporating AI into compensation decisions, employers must remain mindful of pay equity laws to prevent violations of anti-discrimination statutes. Federal laws, such as the Equal Pay Act of 1963, Title VII of the Civil Rights Act, and the Age Discrimination in Employment Act, prohibit pay disparities based on various protected characteristics. Recent directives from the Biden Administration emphasize the importance of equity in compensation and AI’s impact on workplace well-being.

Addressing AI Bias and Historical Disparities

While AI seems neutral in theory, unchecked use of AI tools may inadvertently perpetuate historical salary discrimination. AI models trained on biased salary data could generate recommendations that reinforce existing pay inequities. Recent legislative developments, such as laws requiring salary information in job advertisements, aim to improve the accuracy and equity of data inputs for AI models.

Navigating Legal Challenges and Pay Audits

Employers relying on AI for compensation decisions must remain vigilant, as flawed models do not absolve liability. Pay differentials based on gender require justification, and recent legal rulings, such as Eisenhauer v. Culinary Institute of America, underscore the need for thorough analysis. AI tools can also aid in conducting pay audits efficiently, helping identify potential salary inequities among employees with similar roles.

AI in Assessing Job Descriptions and Responsibilities

AI models prove beneficial in efficiently analyzing job descriptions and responsibilities to assess employee similarity. They can identify potential areas of overlap between positions and assess compensation disparities. However, employers should exercise caution, as written job descriptions may not accurately reflect day-to-day tasks. Human oversight is crucial for providing insights that AI tools might miss.

Future Regulatory Landscape for AI in Employment Practices

The regulatory landscape concerning AI tools in employment practices remains fluid. While some jurisdictions have enacted laws, such as New York City’s regulation on automated decision tools, the broader use of AI to promote pay equity is still evolving. Employers should stay informed about legislative developments to ensure compliance and responsible use of AI tools in compensation-related decisions.

