Law Students

Nebraska and Kentucky Commit to Next Gen Bar Exam, Delay Implementation to 2027
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on
bar exam

The Decision to Embrace Change

In a strategic move towards legal innovation, Nebraska and Kentucky have recently joined the states, opting for the updated Next Gen bar exam for attorney licensing. However, both states have chosen to defer the implementation by another year, aiming to begin administering the revamped exam in July 2027.

A Nationwide Shift

The decision by Nebraska and Kentucky follows a growing trend, with nine states expressing their intent to transition to the Next Gen test. Notably, Oregon, Maryland, and Missouri have committed to adopting the new exam as soon as it becomes available in July 2026.

Evolution of the Bar Exam

The National Conference of Bar Examiners initiated the development of the Next Gen bar exam in 2021. This forward-looking version seeks to prioritize legal skills over the rote memorization of laws. A significant departure from the current exam structure, the Next Gen eliminates the three distinct componentsâ€”the 200-multiple-choice question Multistate Bar Exam, the Multistate Essay Exam, and the Multistate Performance Test.

  
What
Where


Want to know if youâ€™re earning what you deserve? Find out with LawCrossingâ€™s salary surveys.

Streamlined and Modernized

In addition to emphasizing legal skills, the Next Gen exam introduces a shorter testing period, lasting nine hours as opposed to the current 12-hour duration. The objective is to create a more efficient and focused examination process. Notably, the National Conference plans to cease offering the existing Uniform Bar Exam to states by 2028.

State Perspectives on the Transition

Nebraska Supreme Court Chief Justice Michael Heavican emphasized the strategic significance of adopting the Next Gen exam, stating that it represents “the next logical step” in ensuring the admission of competent attorneys in the state. The decision to delay implementation by a year will give law schools the necessary time to adapt their bar preparation programs.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




Stay up-to-date without the overwhelming noise. Subscribe to JDJournal for a curated selection of the most relevant legal news.

On the other hand, the Supreme Court of Kentucky, led by Chief Justice Laurance VanMeter, expressed confidence in the Next Gen bar exam, considering it the way forward for law student education and testing.



Looking Ahead

Joining the initiative, Wyoming and Iowa have also committed to implementing the Next Gen exam in July 2027. Meanwhile, Connecticut has expressed its intent to adopt the new test without specifying the timeline for the transition.

Pressures on State High Courts

As the legal landscape undergoes a transformative shift, state high courts nationwide face increasing pressure to select a standardized test for the class of 2026. This urgency is driven by the need to enable current first-year students to adequately prepare for the upcoming changes in the bar examination process.

Donâ€™t be a silent ninja! Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Associate Attorney

USA-PA-Exton

ASSOCIATE ATTORNEY McKenna Snyder LLC, a law firm in Exton, PA has an immediate opening for an ex...

Apply now

Attorney

USA-MI-Sturgis

Qualifications: HaasCaywood is seeking associate attorneys for our Coldwater and Sturgis, Michiga...

Apply now

Attorney

USA-MI-Coldwater

Qualifications: HaasCaywood is seeking associate attorneys for our Coldwater and Sturgis, Michiga...

Apply now

Deputy General Counsel / Senior Deputy General Counsel

USA-CA-Sacramento

Cal Cities Culture and Mission Cal Cities is dedicated to creating a collaborative and inclusive ...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with ...

Apply Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-Carlsbad

Carlsbad office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with 4-...

Apply Now

Education Law and Public Entity Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law and public ent...

Apply Now

Most Popular

Selendy Gay Elsberg Sets New Standards in Associate Bonuses Kirkland & Ellisâ€™ 2014 bonuses were some of the highest paid to associates in law firms across the country.
Legal News

Selendy Gay Elsberg Sets New Standards in Associate Bonuses
Michael Cohen Faces Setback as Nonexistent Legal Cases Surface
Legal News

Michael Cohen Faces Setback as Nonexistent Legal Cases Surface
The Evolution of LSAT Prep: Beyond Smartphone Apps
Law Students

The Evolution of LSAT Prep: Beyond Smartphone Apps
Legal Battle Unfolds Over Alleged $3.1 Million Hack
Legal News

Legal Battle Unfolds Over Alleged $3.1 Million Hack
K&L Gates Implements Workforce Adjustments Amidst Financial Success
Legal Layoff News

K&L Gates Implements Workforce Adjustments Amidst Financial Success
Public Hearings Unveil Showdown Between Biden Administration and Wall Street on Fiduciary Standards
Breaking News

Public Hearings Unveil Showdown Between Biden Administration and Wall Street on Fiduciary Standards
WeWork Secures Agreement on Bankruptcy Financing, Addresses Landlords’ Concerns
Legal News

WeWork Secures Agreement on Bankruptcy Financing, Addresses Landlords’ Concerns
Steptoe & Johnson LLP Rebrands to Steptoe LLP After 43 Years
Legal News

Steptoe & Johnson LLP Rebrands to Steptoe LLP After 43 Years
FCC Set to Vote on Rule Potentially Increasing Lawsuits Over Unwanted Calls
Legal News

FCC Set to Vote on Rule Potentially Increasing Lawsuits Over Unwanted Calls
Boies Schiller Flexner Plans Strategic Growth Under Incoming Chair Matthew Schwartz
Legal News

Boies Schiller Flexner Plans Strategic Growth Under Incoming Chair Matthew Schwartz

Legal Career Resources

November 10, 2023 Buchalter LLP: A Storied Legacy of 90 Years, Excellence, and Recognition Across Practice Areas

Buchalter LLP is a beacon of legal excellence in the dynamic landscape of business law, having partnered with clients for an impressive nine decades. The firm is synonymous with providing comprehensive legal counsel at every stage of client growth, aiding […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top