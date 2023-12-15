Law Students

Edelson PC Withdraws from Harvard Law School Recruiting Events in Protest
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

Plaintiffs’ firm Edelson PC has announced its decision to abstain from participating in upcoming recruiting events at Harvard Law School as a form of protest against Harvard University President Claudine Gay’s recent Congressional testimony on campus antisemitism. The law firm conveyed its stance through a letter to Harvard Law’s career services office, outlining its withdrawal from the Spring Interview Program scheduled to commence on January 29. Furthermore, Edelson disclosed its intention to bypass Harvard’s larger on-campus interviewing event in August, a crucial period for hiring summer associates.

Firm’s Perspective

Jay Edelson, the founder of Edelson, clarified that the firm’s decision was not a reflection on Harvard law students but a response to the university’s leadership. He emphasized the global influence of Harvard and urged the institution to exercise its megaphone responsibly. Edelson expressed concern about President Gay’s testimony on December 5, during which she refrained from unequivocally stating that threatening Jewish individuals with genocide violates Harvard’s code of conduct.

Want to know if youâ€™re earning what you deserve? Find out with LawCrossingâ€™s salary surveys.

  
What
Where


Unprecedented Move

Edelson’s decision to boycott recruiting at Harvard Law School stands as a unique development, with no other law firm explicitly stating such intentions due to concerns about antisemitism handling by administrators.

Impact Assessment

While the boycott may not significantly impact Harvard Law’s overall employment numbers, given Edelson’s status as a Chicago-based firm with 45 lawyers, the move underscores the growing scrutiny of institutional responses to campus tensions. Edelson, which traditionally hires a substantial number of summer associates from Harvard, Stanford, and Yale, seeks to convey a message that even liberal firms view the situation as crossing ethical boundaries.

Stay up-to-date without the overwhelming noise. Subscribe to JDJournal for a curated selection of the most relevant legal news.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




Harvard’s Response

Harvard Law School’s spokesperson declined to comment on Edelson’s decision, maintaining silence on the matter.

Contextualizing Edelson’s Stand

In comparison to larger corporate law firms that hire over a hundred summer associates annually, Edelson’s move may seem less impactful. However, Jay Edelson expressed hope that even liberal firms would recognize the gravity of the situation and take a stand against perceived ethical lapses.



Calls for Leadership Change

President Claudine Gay has been facing increasing calls to resign since her testimony before the House Committee on Education and the Workforce. Despite subsequent apologies and a statement of support from Harvard’s governing body, Edelson remains firm in its position. The law firm explicitly states that it would resume recruiting at Harvard Law if the university were to part ways with Gay.

Future Engagement

Edelson remains open to the prospect of hiring Harvard law students outside the formal campus interview programs. The firm is exploring alternative avenues to engage with potential candidates while maintaining its stance on the university’s leadership.

Industry Pressures

This move by Edelson echoes a broader trend within the legal industry, where law firms are increasingly pressuring law schools to address concerns related to campus tensions, particularly amid the backdrop of violence in the Middle East. Notably, over 200 firms, including Edelson, signed a letter in November expressing concerns about antisemitism and intimidation on university campuses, further indicating a collective call for action.

Donâ€™t be a silent ninja! Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Associate Attorney

USA-PA-Exton

ASSOCIATE ATTORNEY McKenna Snyder LLC, a law firm in Exton, PA has an immediate opening for an ex...

Apply now

Attorney

USA-MI-Sturgis

Qualifications: HaasCaywood is seeking associate attorneys for our Coldwater and Sturgis, Michiga...

Apply now

Attorney

USA-MI-Coldwater

Qualifications: HaasCaywood is seeking associate attorneys for our Coldwater and Sturgis, Michiga...

Apply now

Deputy General Counsel / Senior Deputy General Counsel

USA-CA-Sacramento

Cal Cities Culture and Mission Cal Cities is dedicated to creating a collaborative and inclusive ...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with ...

Apply Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-Carlsbad

Carlsbad office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with 4-...

Apply Now

Education Law and Public Entity Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law and public ent...

Apply Now

Most Popular

Young Californian Prodigy Shatters Bar Exam Records, Now a Practicing Attorney
Breaking News

Young Californian Prodigy Shatters Bar Exam Records, Now a Practicing Attorney
Associate Layoffs Hit K&L Gates Amidst BigLaw’s Compensation Buzz
Legal Layoff News

Associate Layoffs Hit K&L Gates Amidst BigLaw’s Compensation Buzz
Lawyer’s Website Content and Statements Deemed Non-Misleading by Kansas Supreme Court
Breaking News

Lawyer’s Website Content and Statements Deemed Non-Misleading by Kansas Supreme Court
Los Angeles Superior Court Tests AI Redaction Tool for Minors’ Court Records
Legal News

Los Angeles Superior Court Tests AI Redaction Tool for Minors’ Court Records
FedEx Faces Lawsuit Over Alleged Violations of Anti-Racketeering Law
Legal News

FedEx Faces Lawsuit Over Alleged Violations of Anti-Racketeering Law
Arizona Adopts Next Gen Bar Exam with a One-Year Delay
Law Students

Arizona Adopts Next Gen Bar Exam with a One-Year Delay
Choosing the Right Path: The Importance of Due Diligence in Lateral Moves
Legal Jobs

Choosing the Right Path: The Importance of Due Diligence in Lateral Moves
Former Apple Corporate Lawyer Sentenced to Probation for Insider Trading
Lawyers

Former Apple Corporate Lawyer Sentenced to Probation for Insider Trading
Trump Civil Fraud Trial: Allegations and Defense Arguments Unfold
Legal News

Trump Civil Fraud Trial: Allegations and Defense Arguments Unfold
Spencer Fane’s Strategic Expansion: Merging with Snow Christensen & Martineau to Establish Presence in Salt Lake City
Legal News

Spencer Fane’s Strategic Expansion: Merging with Snow Christensen & Martineau to Establish Presence in Salt Lake City

Legal Career Resources

November 10, 2023 Buchalter LLP: A Storied Legacy of 90 Years, Excellence, and Recognition Across Practice Areas

Buchalter LLP is a beacon of legal excellence in the dynamic landscape of business law, having partnered with clients for an impressive nine decades. The firm is synonymous with providing comprehensive legal counsel at every stage of client growth, aiding […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top