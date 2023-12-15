Edelson PC Withdraws from Harvard Law School Recruiting Events in Protest

Plaintiffs’ firm Edelson PC has announced its decision to abstain from participating in upcoming recruiting events at Harvard Law School as a form of protest against Harvard University President Claudine Gay’s recent Congressional testimony on campus antisemitism. The law firm conveyed its stance through a letter to Harvard Law’s career services office, outlining its withdrawal from the Spring Interview Program scheduled to commence on January 29. Furthermore, Edelson disclosed its intention to bypass Harvard’s larger on-campus interviewing event in August, a crucial period for hiring summer associates.

Firm’s Perspective

Jay Edelson, the founder of Edelson, clarified that the firm’s decision was not a reflection on Harvard law students but a response to the university’s leadership. He emphasized the global influence of Harvard and urged the institution to exercise its megaphone responsibly. Edelson expressed concern about President Gay’s testimony on December 5, during which she refrained from unequivocally stating that threatening Jewish individuals with genocide violates Harvard’s code of conduct.

Unprecedented Move

Edelson’s decision to boycott recruiting at Harvard Law School stands as a unique development, with no other law firm explicitly stating such intentions due to concerns about antisemitism handling by administrators.

Impact Assessment

While the boycott may not significantly impact Harvard Law’s overall employment numbers, given Edelson’s status as a Chicago-based firm with 45 lawyers, the move underscores the growing scrutiny of institutional responses to campus tensions. Edelson, which traditionally hires a substantial number of summer associates from Harvard, Stanford, and Yale, seeks to convey a message that even liberal firms view the situation as crossing ethical boundaries.

Harvard’s Response

Harvard Law School’s spokesperson declined to comment on Edelson’s decision, maintaining silence on the matter.

Contextualizing Edelson’s Stand

In comparison to larger corporate law firms that hire over a hundred summer associates annually, Edelson’s move may seem less impactful. However, Jay Edelson expressed hope that even liberal firms would recognize the gravity of the situation and take a stand against perceived ethical lapses.

Calls for Leadership Change

President Claudine Gay has been facing increasing calls to resign since her testimony before the House Committee on Education and the Workforce. Despite subsequent apologies and a statement of support from Harvard’s governing body, Edelson remains firm in its position. The law firm explicitly states that it would resume recruiting at Harvard Law if the university were to part ways with Gay.

Future Engagement

Edelson remains open to the prospect of hiring Harvard law students outside the formal campus interview programs. The firm is exploring alternative avenues to engage with potential candidates while maintaining its stance on the university’s leadership.

Industry Pressures

This move by Edelson echoes a broader trend within the legal industry, where law firms are increasingly pressuring law schools to address concerns related to campus tensions, particularly amid the backdrop of violence in the Middle East. Notably, over 200 firms, including Edelson, signed a letter in November expressing concerns about antisemitism and intimidation on university campuses, further indicating a collective call for action.

