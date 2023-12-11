Lawyers

Senate Panel Advances Historic Nomination of Native American Woman for Federal Judgeship in Oklahoma
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

In a historic move on Thursday, a U.S. Senate panel progressed the nomination of Sara Hill, a former attorney general for the Cherokee Nation, towards becoming the first Native American woman to serve as a federal judge in Oklahoma. This significant development occurred despite opposition from the state’s Republican governor, Kevin Stitt.

Bipartisan Support for Biden’s Nominees

Sara Hill, nominated by President Joe Biden, emerged alongside John Russell as nominee for the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Oklahoma. The bipartisan votes from the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee mark a crucial step for their consideration by the full Democratic-led chamber. Notably, Hill garnered less support from Republicans than Russell, with votes of 14-7 and 18-3, respectively.

  
What
Where


Crucial Support from Oklahoma Republicans

Oklahoma’s two Republican senators, James Lankford and Markwayne Mullin, played pivotal roles in advancing both nominees. According to Senate custom, home state senators must submit “blue slips” for district court nominees to move forward. Mullin, the second Cherokee Nation member in the Senate, praised Hill and Russell as “solid candidates.” He expressed gratitude for Hill’s 19 years of service, including her role as attorney general from 2019 to 2023.

Want to know if youâ€™re earning what you deserve? Find out with LawCrossingâ€™s salary surveys.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




Urgency in Filling Judicial Vacancies

Senator Lankford emphasized the urgency of filling judicial vacancies during a Nov. 15 hearing. This urgency stemmed from the 2020 U.S. Supreme Court ruling in McGirt v. Oklahoma, which recognized parts of the state as Native American reservation land. The ruling barred state prosecutions of crimes in these areas, leading to a significant shift in the jurisdiction of certain crimes from state to federal or tribal court in parts of Oklahoma.



Criminal Case Surge and Judicial Shortage

The impact of the McGirt decision was evident in a 66% increase in criminal cases in the Tulsa-based court from 2020 to 2021. This trend continued with a 27.8% rise in cases from 2021 to 2022, resulting in 511 cases filed. Despite this surge, the court currently operates with only one full-time judge due to multiple vacancies. Lankford highlighted that the Northern District no longer handles civil cases, creating a backlog that has persisted for years.

Hill’s Stance on Supreme Court Decisions

Sara Hill supported the McGirt decision, aligning with Senator Lankford’s urgency to address the ensuing legal challenges. However, she criticized the Supreme Court’s 2022 ruling in Oklahoma v. Castro-Huerta, which limited the scope of McGirt. Hill’s advocacy on these issues drew criticism from Governor Kevin Stitt, who publicly opposed her nomination.

Stay up-to-date without the overwhelming noise. Subscribe to JDJournal for a curated selection of the most relevant legal news.

Opposition and Concerns from Republicans

In a statement on Wednesday, Governor Stitt raised objections to Hill’s nomination, citing her efforts to challenge the state’s authority and overturn over a century of statehood. Senator John Cornyn, a Republican from Texas, expressed concerns about Hill’s ability to treat the United States fairly in disputes with Oklahoma tribes, contributing to his negative vote on Thursday.

This nomination process unfolds against a complex legal landscape and growing challenges in the Oklahoma judicial system. The outcome remains uncertain as the nominees await consideration by the full Senate.

Donâ€™t be a silent ninja! Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Associate Attorney

USA-PA-Exton

ASSOCIATE ATTORNEY McKenna Snyder LLC, a law firm in Exton, PA has an immediate opening for an ex...

Apply now

Attorney

USA-MI-Sturgis

Qualifications: HaasCaywood is seeking associate attorneys for our Coldwater and Sturgis, Michiga...

Apply now

Attorney

USA-MI-Coldwater

Qualifications: HaasCaywood is seeking associate attorneys for our Coldwater and Sturgis, Michiga...

Apply now

Deputy General Counsel / Senior Deputy General Counsel

USA-CA-Sacramento

Cal Cities Culture and Mission Cal Cities is dedicated to creating a collaborative and inclusive ...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with ...

Apply Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-Carlsbad

Carlsbad office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with 4-...

Apply Now

Education Law and Public Entity Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law and public ent...

Apply Now

Most Popular

U.S. Law Firm Anderson Kill Seeks Disqualification of Plaintiff’s Lawyer in Employment Lawsuit
Lawyers

U.S. Law Firm Anderson Kill Seeks Disqualification of Plaintiff’s Lawyer in Employment Lawsuit
Examining California Law School Trends: State Bar Report Reveals Challenges and Opportunities
Law Students

Examining California Law School Trends: State Bar Report Reveals Challenges and Opportunities
Personal Statements Gain Importance for Minority Law School Applicants Post-Harvard Decision
Law Students

Personal Statements Gain Importance for Minority Law School Applicants Post-Harvard Decision
Delaware Judge Greenlights January Trial for Berkshire Hathaway vs. Jimmy Haslam Dispute
Legal News

Delaware Judge Greenlights January Trial for Berkshire Hathaway vs. Jimmy Haslam Dispute
California Privacy Agency Proposes Groundbreaking Regulations for Automated Tools
Legal News

California Privacy Agency Proposes Groundbreaking Regulations for Automated Tools
U.S. Federal Judiciary Faces Budget Shortfall Despite Significant Cuts
Legal News

U.S. Federal Judiciary Faces Budget Shortfall Despite Significant Cuts
Texas Implements River Barrier to Curb Migrant Crossings
Legal News

Texas Implements River Barrier to Curb Migrant Crossings
Key Leadership Departures at FisherBroyles Spark Industry Interest
Breaking News

Key Leadership Departures at FisherBroyles Spark Industry Interest
Boies Schiller Flexner Expands Italian Presence with New Rome Office
Legal News

Boies Schiller Flexner Expands Italian Presence with New Rome Office
Yale Law School Sparks a Wave of Dissent Against U.S. News Rankings
Law Students

Yale Law School Sparks a Wave of Dissent Against U.S. News Rankings

Legal Career Resources

November 10, 2023 Buchalter LLP: A Storied Legacy of 90 Years, Excellence, and Recognition Across Practice Areas

Buchalter LLP is a beacon of legal excellence in the dynamic landscape of business law, having partnered with clients for an impressive nine decades. The firm is synonymous with providing comprehensive legal counsel at every stage of client growth, aiding […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top