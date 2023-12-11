Legal News

Allen & Overy Prepares for Leadership Vote in Merged Venture with Shearman & Sterling
REUTERS/Henry Romero

Allen & Overy is gearing up for a pivotal leadership decision as it prepares to merge with Shearman & Sterling. The vote, scheduled for February, will determine the individuals who will helm the integrated firm, with eight candidates contending for the crucial managing and senior partner roles.

Senior Partner Race

The interim managing partner, Khalid Garousha, currently holding the fort following the unexpected departure of Gareth Price, has expressed interest in assuming the senior partner role. Garousha is one of three contenders for this significant position, according to a recent statement from Allen & Overy.

He faces competition from Philip Bowden, the global banking co-head, and David Lee, who chairs the international projects, energy, natural resources, and infrastructure board. Having previously contested the senior partner position in 2020, Bowden aims to secure the role after losing to the incumbent Wim Dejonghe.

  
Managing Partner Contenders

Five partners are vying for the managing partner role, each bringing unique skills and experiences to the table. The contenders include HervÃ© EkuÃ©, the Paris managing partner; Angela Clist, the London partner and head of the firm’s advanced legal delivery service; Vicki Liu, the Hong Kong managing partner; David Lucking, the New York-based global international capital markets head, and Dirk Meeus, the global corporate co-head based in Brussels.

Election History

Wim Dejonghe, the current senior partner, secured the role in 2016 after serving two terms as managing partner. He has been a prominent figure in the global leadership of Allen & Overy since 2008. Dejonghe’s victory in the 2020 elections thwarted Liu’s bid for the worldwide managing partner role.

Future Leadership and Timeline

The elected candidates are poised to assume their roles on May 1, 2024, and their terms will extend until April 30, 2028, as outlined in the official statement. Only Allen & Overy partners will be eligible to cast votes for these crucial leadership positions.



The statement also highlighted that Shearman & Sterling partners will play pivotal roles within the combined firm, holding significant leadership positions globally and regionally. This includes involvement in the executive committee, board, practice group, and regional leadership, further solidifying the collaborative nature of the merged venture.

