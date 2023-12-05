Legal News

The Rise of Salary Transparency Laws: Employee Pushback and Legal Implications
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

In recent times, a surge in state and local salary transparency laws has triggered employee discontent as workers discover disparities between their current pay and the salary ranges advertised for similar positions. States like California, Colorado, and New York have spearheaded these laws to combat gender pay gaps and other forms of pay discrimination by empowering job seekers with comprehensive compensation information during the hiring process.

The Power of Salary Transparency

Employment law attorneys emphasize that salary transparency significantly influences job applicants’ decisions on which positions to apply for and where. Simultaneously, it equips existing employees with the means to evaluate the fairness of their compensation, potentially exposing companies to legal action for pay discrimination if not adequately addressed.

Want to know if youâ€™re earning what you deserve? Find out with LawCrossingâ€™s salary surveys.

  
What
Where


Challenges in Implementing Salary Ranges

As companies increasingly disclose pay ranges in job listings, some have presented wide-ranging figures, making it challenging for job seekers and existing employees to assess fair compensation. Amy Leschke-Kahle, a VP at ADP Inc., notes that finding the right balance is crucial to avoid tensions and confusion. Employers are grappling with navigating this delicate situation, as comprehensive ranges may discourage applicants and unsettle current staff.

The Spread of Salary Transparency Laws

Beyond California, Colorado, and New York, Washington state has implemented a pay transparency measure, with Hawaii and Illinois set to follow suit. Massachusetts is on the verge of passing a similar bill, while Washington, D.C., is contemplating a comprehensive pay equity proposal encompassing transparency in job ads.

Nationwide Compliance and Remote Work

Major companies with significant operations in California and New York are adopting a nationwide compliance approach, addressing the nuances of each jurisdiction’s laws. This trend is accentuated by the rise of remote work, prompting a uniform organizational approach to ensure compliance and attract top talent.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




Stay up-to-date without the overwhelming noise. Subscribe to JDJournal for a curated selection of the most relevant legal news.

Navigating State-Specific Regulations

Companies like Canam Steel Corp. are facing the challenge of adhering to diverse state and local pay transparency laws. Ron Peppe, Canam’s EVP overseeing HR and legal matters, underscores the practical difficulties in keeping up with different state rules while maintaining a national job search.



Mitigating Pay Discrimination Risks

Legal experts recommend businesses conduct pay scale evaluations, make necessary adjustments, and identify legitimate business reasons for differing pay amounts to avoid potential liability for pay discrimination. This often involves aligning job descriptions, titles, and pay ranges with employees’ actual roles and responsibilities.

Bonus Transparency: The Next Frontier

While the broader goal of ensuring equitable pay will take time for many companies, the transparency laws are nudging them in the right direction. Looking ahead, there’s a growing emphasis on adding pay ranges for bonuses, representing the next phase in the broader movement for salary transparency. Seher Khawaja, a senior attorney for economic empowerment, suggests that job postings should provide specificity regarding any additional forms of compensation, including bonuses.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Associate Attorney

USA-PA-Exton

ASSOCIATE ATTORNEY McKenna Snyder LLC, a law firm in Exton, PA has an immediate opening for an ex...

Apply now

Attorney

USA-MI-Sturgis

Qualifications: HaasCaywood is seeking associate attorneys for our Coldwater and Sturgis, Michiga...

Apply now

Attorney

USA-MI-Coldwater

Qualifications: HaasCaywood is seeking associate attorneys for our Coldwater and Sturgis, Michiga...

Apply now

Deputy General Counsel / Senior Deputy General Counsel

USA-CA-Sacramento

Cal Cities Culture and Mission Cal Cities is dedicated to creating a collaborative and inclusive ...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with ...

Apply Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-Carlsbad

Carlsbad office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with 4-...

Apply Now

Education Law and Public Entity Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law and public ent...

Apply Now

Most Popular

Katten Muchin Rosenman Announces New Chairman Appointment
Legal News

Katten Muchin Rosenman Announces New Chairman Appointment
Legal Giants Respond to Market Dynamics: Paul Weiss and Baker McKenzie Announce Associate Salary Hikes
Breaking News

Legal Giants Respond to Market Dynamics: Paul Weiss and Baker McKenzie Announce Associate Salary Hikes
California Enacts Groundbreaking Climate Legislation
Legal News

California Enacts Groundbreaking Climate Legislation
Committee on Legal Education and Admissions Reform Tackles Access-to-Justice Gap
Law Students

Committee on Legal Education and Admissions Reform Tackles Access-to-Justice Gap
Amazon Faces Union Clash Over Display Removal Threats
Legal News

Amazon Faces Union Clash Over Display Removal Threats
Law School Students Seek Ideological Alignment Amidst Heightened Political Tensions first year law students
Law Students

Law School Students Seek Ideological Alignment Amidst Heightened Political Tensions
Department of Justice Unveils New Initiative to Combat Gang Violence in Memphis
Legal News

Department of Justice Unveils New Initiative to Combat Gang Violence in Memphis
Chemical Companies Reach $110 Million Settlement with Ohio over PFAS Contamination
Legal News

Chemical Companies Reach $110 Million Settlement with Ohio over PFAS Contamination
Shumaker Bolsters Legal Team with Seven New Attorneys
Legal News

Shumaker Bolsters Legal Team with Seven New Attorneys
Cravath, Swaine & Moore Announces Seniority-Based Raises and Year-End Bonuses
Lawyers

Cravath, Swaine & Moore Announces Seniority-Based Raises and Year-End Bonuses

Legal Career Resources

November 10, 2023 Buchalter LLP: A Storied Legacy of 90 Years, Excellence, and Recognition Across Practice Areas

Buchalter LLP is a beacon of legal excellence in the dynamic landscape of business law, having partnered with clients for an impressive nine decades. The firm is synonymous with providing comprehensive legal counsel at every stage of client growth, aiding […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top