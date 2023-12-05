Legal News

Boies Schiller Announces Competitive Pay Scale and Bonus Structure
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

In a recent development, Boies Schiller has revealed an impressive pay scale, matching the industry’s highest standards for its most senior associates. This move, announced on Monday, follows a trend set by prominent law firms, including Baker Botts, Kirkland & Ellis, Paul Hastings, and others, aligning with the Cravath pay scale.

Matching Industry Standards

Boies Schiller’s decision to adopt the Cravath scale reflects a commitment to maintaining associate compensation at or above market rates compared to its peers. The new pay scale, set to take effect on January 1, underscores the firm’s dedication to providing competitive remuneration.

Industry-Wide Response

Several prominent law firms, such as Davis Polk & Wardwell, Baker McKenzie, Dechert, and Cleary Gottlieb, have also embraced the Cravath scale. The list includes Hogan Lovells, Sidley Austin, Fried Frank, and Mayer Brown, showcasing a widespread acknowledgment of the industry’s evolving compensation standards.

  
What
Where


Want to know if youâ€™re earning what you deserve? Find out with LawCrossingâ€™s salary surveys.

Cravath’s Influence

Cravath Swaine & Moore’s announcement on November 28 initiated the wave of pay scale adjustments. The firm’s seniority-based scale, ranging from $225,000 to $420,000 for seventh-year associates, prompted similar responses from other industry leaders. Notably, Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison declared a pay increase for its eighth-year associates to $435,000 on November 29.

Bonus Structure at Boies Schiller

In addition to the updated salary scale, Boies Schiller distributes bonuses to associates in good standing. Associates have the option to choose between the market bonus approach and the firm’s formula compensation system.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




Lucrative Bonus Opportunities

Boies Schiller reported that 87% of its associates received bonuses equal to or higher than those offered under the market system, ranging from $15,000 to $115,000. The firm also introduces “extraordinary” and “extra-extraordinary” bonuses for associates exceeding the 2,350 and 2,600 creditable hour threshold.

Stay up-to-date without the overwhelming noise. Subscribe to JDJournal for a curated selection of the most relevant legal news.



Exceptional Rewards

Acknowledging outstanding performance, several associates at Boies Schiller received bonuses exceeding $300,000. The firm highlighted that its top associate bonus this year was more than 13 times what the associate would have earned under the market system.

Donâ€™t be a silent ninja! Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Associate Attorney

USA-PA-Exton

ASSOCIATE ATTORNEY McKenna Snyder LLC, a law firm in Exton, PA has an immediate opening for an ex...

Apply now

Attorney

USA-MI-Sturgis

Qualifications: HaasCaywood is seeking associate attorneys for our Coldwater and Sturgis, Michiga...

Apply now

Attorney

USA-MI-Coldwater

Qualifications: HaasCaywood is seeking associate attorneys for our Coldwater and Sturgis, Michiga...

Apply now

Deputy General Counsel / Senior Deputy General Counsel

USA-CA-Sacramento

Cal Cities Culture and Mission Cal Cities is dedicated to creating a collaborative and inclusive ...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with ...

Apply Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-Carlsbad

Carlsbad office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with 4-...

Apply Now

Education Law and Public Entity Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law and public ent...

Apply Now

Most Popular

Katten Muchin Rosenman Announces New Chairman Appointment
Legal News

Katten Muchin Rosenman Announces New Chairman Appointment
Legal Giants Respond to Market Dynamics: Paul Weiss and Baker McKenzie Announce Associate Salary Hikes
Breaking News

Legal Giants Respond to Market Dynamics: Paul Weiss and Baker McKenzie Announce Associate Salary Hikes
California Enacts Groundbreaking Climate Legislation
Legal News

California Enacts Groundbreaking Climate Legislation
Committee on Legal Education and Admissions Reform Tackles Access-to-Justice Gap
Law Students

Committee on Legal Education and Admissions Reform Tackles Access-to-Justice Gap
Amazon Faces Union Clash Over Display Removal Threats
Legal News

Amazon Faces Union Clash Over Display Removal Threats
Law School Students Seek Ideological Alignment Amidst Heightened Political Tensions first year law students
Law Students

Law School Students Seek Ideological Alignment Amidst Heightened Political Tensions
Department of Justice Unveils New Initiative to Combat Gang Violence in Memphis
Legal News

Department of Justice Unveils New Initiative to Combat Gang Violence in Memphis
Chemical Companies Reach $110 Million Settlement with Ohio over PFAS Contamination
Legal News

Chemical Companies Reach $110 Million Settlement with Ohio over PFAS Contamination
Shumaker Bolsters Legal Team with Seven New Attorneys
Legal News

Shumaker Bolsters Legal Team with Seven New Attorneys
Cravath, Swaine & Moore Announces Seniority-Based Raises and Year-End Bonuses
Lawyers

Cravath, Swaine & Moore Announces Seniority-Based Raises and Year-End Bonuses

Legal Career Resources

November 10, 2023 Buchalter LLP: A Storied Legacy of 90 Years, Excellence, and Recognition Across Practice Areas

Buchalter LLP is a beacon of legal excellence in the dynamic landscape of business law, having partnered with clients for an impressive nine decades. The firm is synonymous with providing comprehensive legal counsel at every stage of client growth, aiding […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top