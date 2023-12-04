Legal News

Boies Schiller Flexner Expands Italian Presence with New Rome Office
By
Posted on

U.S. law firm Boies Schiller Flexner continues its strategic expansion in the Italian legal market, announcing the opening of a new office in Rome. This move follows the firm’s triumphant entry into Italy two years ago by establishing an office in Milan.

Notable Additions to the Team

Boies Schiller proudly welcomes Natalia Bagnato and Simone Grassi as partners, accompanied by three associates. Bagnato, formerly leading the ESG & legal impact team at RP Legal & Tax, and Grassi, an expert in succession law, were partners at RP Legal & Taxâ€”the same firm that played a pivotal role in Boies Schiller’s Milan launch in 2021.

Firm’s European Footprint

With the addition of the Rome office, Boies Schiller now boasts its third European location, alongside London and Milan. The Milan office, established two months before a significant departure from the London office, solidifies the firm’s commitment to a strong European presence.

  
What
Where


Strategic Importance of Rome

The decision to open an office in Rome aligns with Boies Schiller’s mission to enhance its accessibility to Italian government institutions. Luigi Macioce, a leader at the Milan office, emphasizes the critical role this plays for foreign investors and multinational companies operating in Italy. The goal is to position the firm as the top choice for such clients, leveraging a combined presence in Milan and Rome to establish closer connections.

Leadership Transition

Boies Schiller’s expansion coincides with an upcoming change in leadership. David Boies, the prominent co-founder and current chairman, is set to step down in December 2024. The firm recently announced that the election for Boies’ successor will occur at the annual attorney retreat on December 8, held in Key Biscayne, Florida.

The opening of the Rome office signifies Boies Schiller Flexner’s continued growth in the Italian legal landscape and underscores the firm’s commitment to providing comprehensive legal services for international clients, especially those with interests in Italy. As the leadership transition unfolds, Boies Schiller aims to solidify its standing as a global legal powerhouse further.



