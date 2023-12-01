Breaking News

Alphabet Inc. Emerges Victorious in Antitrust Case Surrounding GPS Navigation Dominance
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

In a recent legal victory, Alphabet Inc., the parent company of Google, successfully navigated an antitrust case that accused the tech giant of leveraging its market dominance to control the GPS navigation sector through Waze and Google Maps, consequently inflating the costs of digital mapping services. The ruling, delivered by Judge Richard Seeborg of the US District Court for the Northern District of California, granted Google’s motion to dismiss the case.

Competitive Landscape Weakens Antitrust Claims

Judge Seeborg underscored the weakening of the plaintiffs’ antitrust claims by highlighting the presence of competitors offering mapping services deemed “as good as or better in terms of performance and cost.” This critical observation contributed to dismissing the case, as the court reasoned that the existence of viable alternatives in the market contradicted the argument that Google wielded undue market power.

  
What
Where


Tying Agreement Allegations Dismissed

Digital advertising firm Dream Big Media and other plaintiffs had filed a proposed class action, contending that Google compelled users into a “tying” agreement, bundling digital-mapping products and subsequently escalating their costs. However, Judge Seeborg rejected this argument, asserting that the availability of comparable mapping services from competitors like Apple Maps and MapQuest weakened the assertion that Google’s practices constituted antitrust violations.

Want to know if youâ€™re earning what you deserve? Find out with LawCrossingâ€™s salary surveys.

Broader Context of Antitrust Scrutiny

This case is part of a series of legal challenges aimed at Alphabet’s Google unit, focusing on alleged antitrust violations in various online markets, including search, advertising, and app distribution through the Play Store. The backdrop includes Google’s $1.1 billion acquisition of mapping app Waze in 2013, which drew regulatory attention from the Federal Trade Commission.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




Ongoing Antitrust Trial Centers on Search Monopoly Allegations

In a related development, an antitrust trial concluded last month, focusing on the Department of Justice’s claims that Google maintained a monopoly over online search, which commands nearly 90% of all queries. The outcome of this trial could have broader implications for Google’s business practices and market dominance.

Legal Representation and Case Details

Dream Big Media Inc. and other plaintiffs were represented by ESQgo PC, Nematzadeh PLLC, and Balestriere Fariello, while Google was represented by Jones Day. The case, officially titled Dream Big Media Inc. v. Alphabet Inc., was heard in the Northern District of California with case number 22-cv-02314 and concluded on November 30, 2023.



Stay up-to-date without the overwhelming noise. Subscribe to JDJournal for a curated selection of the most relevant legal news.

This legal outcome adds another layer to the ongoing debate about the extent of market power held by tech giants like Google and the complexities of antitrust regulation in the digital era.

Donâ€™t be a silent ninja! Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Associate Attorney

USA-PA-Exton

ASSOCIATE ATTORNEY McKenna Snyder LLC, a law firm in Exton, PA has an immediate opening for an ex...

Apply now

Attorney

USA-MI-Sturgis

Qualifications: HaasCaywood is seeking associate attorneys for our Coldwater and Sturgis, Michiga...

Apply now

Attorney

USA-MI-Coldwater

Qualifications: HaasCaywood is seeking associate attorneys for our Coldwater and Sturgis, Michiga...

Apply now

Insurance Defense Trial Attorney/ Senior Counsel

USA-CA-San Francisco

Job description Trial Attorney - Personal Injury Defense Full Job Description Hickey Smith ...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with ...

Apply Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-Carlsbad

Carlsbad office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with 4-...

Apply Now

Education Law and Public Entity Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law and public ent...

Apply Now

Most Popular

U.S. District Judge Refers Patent Monetization Firm IP Edge and Attorneys for Investigation
Legal News

U.S. District Judge Refers Patent Monetization Firm IP Edge and Attorneys for Investigation
Cahill Gordon & Reindel Expands with Launch of New Trading and Markets Practice
Legal News

Cahill Gordon & Reindel Expands with Launch of New Trading and Markets Practice
California Supreme Court Implements Ethics Reforms in Wake of Girardi Scandal
Law Students

California Supreme Court Implements Ethics Reforms in Wake of Girardi Scandal
Paul Hastings Welcomes Notable Skadden Lawyer Anna Rips as Partner
Legal News

Paul Hastings Welcomes Notable Skadden Lawyer Anna Rips as Partner
The Impact of Artificial Intelligence on the Legal Industry: A Paradigm Shift
Legal Technology News

The Impact of Artificial Intelligence on the Legal Industry: A Paradigm Shift
Kirkland & Ellis Reaps Financial Rewards in Recent Bankruptcy Cases
Breaking News

Kirkland & Ellis Reaps Financial Rewards in Recent Bankruptcy Cases
Goodwin Procter Appoints David Lynn to Head Public Company Advisory Practice
Lawyers

Goodwin Procter Appoints David Lynn to Head Public Company Advisory Practice
Legal Battle Over Transgender Policies: America First Legal Takes on Mesa Public Schools
Legal News

Legal Battle Over Transgender Policies: America First Legal Takes on Mesa Public Schools
Anonymous Plaintiff Allowed to Proceed in Lawsuit Against NYU Law Review
Law Students

Anonymous Plaintiff Allowed to Proceed in Lawsuit Against NYU Law Review
Former Federal Prosecutor Kat Copeland Declares Candidacy for Pennsylvania Attorney General in 2024
Lawyers

Former Federal Prosecutor Kat Copeland Declares Candidacy for Pennsylvania Attorney General in 2024

Legal Career Resources

November 10, 2023 Buchalter LLP: A Storied Legacy of 90 Years, Excellence, and Recognition Across Practice Areas

Buchalter LLP is a beacon of legal excellence in the dynamic landscape of business law, having partnered with clients for an impressive nine decades. The firm is synonymous with providing comprehensive legal counsel at every stage of client growth, aiding […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top