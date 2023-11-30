Legal News

Katten Muchin Rosenman Announces New Chairman Appointment
Signage is seen at the law firm Katten Muchin Rosenman at their legal offices in Washington, D.C., U.S., May 11, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

In a recent announcement, U.S. law firm Katten Muchin Rosenman revealed that accomplished white-collar defense lawyer Gil Soffer is set to assume the role of the firm’s chairman, taking the reins from Roger Furey. The transition is scheduled for July 1, marking a significant change in leadership for the Chicago-founded firm, which boasts a team of approximately 700 lawyers.

Succession Plans Unveiled

Roger Furey, who has been at the helm of Katten Muchin Rosenman since 2016, will step down after completing his second consecutive four-year term as the firm’s chairman. According to a spokesperson from Katten, the chairmanship is subject to a maximum of three consecutive terms, a policy to ensure fresh perspectives and leadership within the organization.

Continuity in Executive Leadership

Noah Heller, the firm’s chief executive officer, will continue in his role, maintaining continuity in the executive leadership team. Heller made history in 2013 when he became Katten’s first CEO, a position he has held for nearly a decade.

  
Gil Soffer’s Impressive Track Record

The incoming chairman, Gil Soffer, brings a wealth of experience to his new role. A former federal prosecutor, Soffer joined Katten in 2000 and has since played a pivotal role within the organization. Notably, he served as the managing partner of the firm’s Chicago office for an impressive decade and holds the position of national co-chair of the litigation department.

Government Service and Corporate Compliance

Soffer’s career extends beyond private practice. In 2008, he temporarily left Katten to serve as the associate deputy attorney general at the U.S. Department of Justice. During this period, he oversaw a corporate fraud task force and contributed to drafting guidelines for corporate monitorships. Soffer’s commitment to public service continued in 2016 when he was appointed by the Justice Department and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as the global corporate compliance monitor for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries. This appointment followed Teva’s agreement to pay over $519 million to settle charges under the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act.

In 2021, Soffer was again called upon to serve, this time as the United Auto Workers monitorship adjudications officer.



A Vision for the Future

Soffer expressed his aspirations for the firm: “I aim to help build on the progress the firm has made, continuing to deliver the highest levels of client service despite the hurdles cleared and those to come.” With his extensive background in white-collar defense and a history of leadership within Katten Muchin Rosenman, Soffer’s appointment signals a strategic move to elevate the firm’s standing in the legal landscape further.

