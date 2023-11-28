Quinn Emanuel Signs Lease for New Manhattan Office

Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, a globally renowned law firm headquartered in Los Angeles, has recently secured a lease for a new 132,000-square-foot office space in Manhattan. The move comes as the firm embraces its work-from-anywhere policy, implemented during the COVID-19 pandemic and remains in place post-pandemic. The new office, located at 295 Fifth Ave., is strategically situated just a few blocks from the firm’s current Midtown location, boasting approximately the duplicate square footage.

Size and Scope

Quinn Emanuel, specializing in litigation work, boasts a robust global presence with over 1,000 lawyers worldwide, with over 300 based in New York. Despite the evolving landscape of remote work policies within the legal industry, the firm has maintained a steadfast commitment to its “work from anywhere” approach, distinguishing it from other law firms that have reintroduced stricter office attendance requirements.

Permanence of Remote Work

While several prominent law firms have adjusted their remote work policies in recent years, Quinn Emanuel affirms the indefinite nature of its work-from-anywhere policy. Jennifer Barrett, co-managing partner of Quinn Emanuel’s New York office, emphasized that the firm’s remote work plan was designed to provide flexibility without compromising the vibrancy of an in-office culture.

New Office Dynamics

Quinn Emanuel’s new office is slated for occupancy by the end of 2024. The firm envisions a dynamic workplace where lawyers who frequently attend the office can opt for traditional, designated offices to surpass a 50% adoption rate for permanent offices. For those who visit the office less frequently, the firm offers the option of using unassigned offices, known as “hoteling.” Barrett highlighted that these flexible workspaces would be seamlessly integrated across three floors alongside the assigned offices to foster collaboration among legal professionals.

Strategic Relocation

Quinn Emanuel’s move to 295 Fifth Ave. was announced in collaboration with Tribeca Investment Group, PGIM Real Estate, and Meadow Partners. Described as the most significant Midtown South relocation of 2023, the building underwent a substantial $350 million redevelopment, concluding earlier this year. This strategic move signifies a commitment to a modern and collaborative work environment for Quinn Emanuel’s legal practitioners.

