Gannett Seeks Dismissal of Discrimination Lawsuit Amidst Diversity Controversy
Gannett, a major newspaper publisher, has petitioned a U.S. judge to dismiss a proposed class action that alleges discrimination against white employees in an attempt to diversify its newsrooms. In a filing at the Alexandria federal court in Virginia, the company argues that the plaintiffs failed to identify a discriminatory company-wide policy and cannot sue as a class, contending that their claims involve isolated decisions by individual managers.

Gannett’s Defense: Aspirational Goals, Not Discrimination

In the court filing on Friday, Gannett countered the claims made in the August lawsuit, where five named plaintiffs asserted they were either terminated or overlooked for promotions in favor of less-qualified women or minorities. The plaintiffs argue that these decisions were influenced by Gannett’s 2020 announcement of a policy aimed at achieving demographic representation in its newsrooms by 2025.

However, Gannett refuted that the 2020 announcement constituted a binding policy, asserting it was merely a report outlining aspirational goals. The company denied engaging in race discrimination to meet these objectives, stating that the report “is a statement of equal opportunity and does not refer in any way to quotas or preferential treatment.”

  
What
Where


Plaintiff’s Perspective: Gannett’s Diversity Initiative Under Scrutiny

Nelson Thomas, the attorney representing the plaintiffs from Thomas & Solomon in Rochester, New York, dismissed Gannett’s arguments as “superficial.” He countered the company’s position by asserting that Gannett did adopt a policy favoring non-white workers and expressed surprise at the company’s attempt to distance itself from its diversity initiative, stating, “It shows that they know theyâ€™re in trouble.”

Larger Context: Backlash Against Corporate Diversity Policies

The lawsuit against Gannett emerges amidst a broader backlash against corporate diversity policies, a trend that has recently gained traction. Notably, this case stands out as it is brought directly by the company’s employees, distinguishing it from other legal actions initiated by shareholders or conservative groups against companies such as Starbucks, Target, and Progressive Insurance.

A group founded by former Trump administration officials has filed over 20 complaints with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, accusing large companies of discriminating against white and male workers. Legal experts anticipate an increase in such challenges following a U.S. Supreme Court ruling in June that struck down race-conscious college admissions policies.

Allegations and Gannett’s Denials

The lawsuit features specific allegations from plaintiffs, including Steven Bradley, who claims he was fired and passed over for a position due to his race. Another plaintiff, Logan Barry, asserts that he was denied a promotion after Gannett acquired his newspaper, with the position going to a Black woman with fewer qualifications.

Gannett, on Friday, vehemently denied any wrongdoing concerning the named plaintiffs, asserting that the individuals failed to show that decisions affecting them were based on their race. The company also moved to strike the class-action claims, arguing that the proposed class of “non-minorities” is improperly defined and that certifying a class would be improper due to the decentralized nature of the alleged decisions.



