Bochner and CoreX Legal Forge Strategic Partnership
Tampa’s CoreX Legal Joins Forces with Bochner, Expanding Reach into Florida

In a groundbreaking development, CoreX Legal, based in Tampa, has entered into a strategic partnership with Bochner, an esteemed international law firm headquartered in New York City. This collaboration marks Bochner’s foray into the Florida legal landscape, broadening its clientele from startups to Fortune 500 companies nationally and globally.

Bochner’s Strategic Expansion

With a robust reputation for serving a diverse range of clients, Bochner views this move as a pivotal step in extending its reach. This collaboration signifies Bochner’s commitment to catering to clients in Florida and underscores its dedication to providing comprehensive legal services across various sectors.

CoreX Legal’s Niche Focus

CoreX Legal has built a reputation for addressing the unique challenges innovators face in the business world, specializing in legal services tailored for entrepreneurs, startups, and technology companies of all sizes. The merger with Bochner brings added depth to CoreX’s capabilities, enhancing its ability to meet the evolving needs of its clients.

  
What
Where


Want to know if youâ€™re earning what you deserve? Find out with LawCrossingâ€™s salary surveys.

Empowering Entrepreneurs through Synergy

Brent Britton, founder of CoreX Legal, emphasizes the transformative nature of the merger. “This isnâ€™t just a blending of expertiseâ€”a synergy of grand visions. Together, Bochner and CoreX will offer a seamless experience to clients from ideation, corporate formation, operations, and transactions for startups and enterprises alike. Our united front will empower entrepreneurs, inventors, and innovators to ensure their groundbreaking ideas become the subject of seamless operations and well-structured deals.”

Strengthening Bochner’s Presence

Andrew Bochner, managing partner at Bochner, expresses enthusiasm about the collaboration. “We are excited to have CoreX join our team. Brent, Jeff, Lauren, and team will significantly expand our ability to serve clients in corporate, transactional, and related matters and provide us with a strong initial presence in Florida.”

Continued Focus on Client Needs

The CoreX Legal team, now powered by Bochner, remains dedicated to addressing the diverse needs of business owners and entrepreneurs. Their focus spans corporate law, intellectual property law, contracts, transactions, compliance, fundraising, exit strategies, and other critical business issues.



