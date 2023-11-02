Legal News

Silicon Valley Law Firm Cooley Expands into Miami
Silicon Valley-based law firm Cooley announced its expansion into Miami, Florida, marking its entry into a city attracting many major U.S. law firms. The move is driven by the firm’s recognition of the thriving technology and venture capital landscape in Miami. Cooley has appointed Corporate and Mergers and Acquisitions Partner Derek Colla to lead the new Miami office. The firm also revealed four additional lawyers from existing Cooley locations will relocate to Miami.

Joining a Thriving Legal Community in Miami

Cooley is the latest addition to a growing list of major U.S. law firms that recently established a presence in Miami. Despite a slowdown in new office openings in 2023, the city has seen a surge of interest from legal giants. Notable law firms, including Kirkland & Ellis, King & Spalding, Winston & Strawn, Sidley Austin, Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky, and Popeo, have set up Miami outposts. In addition to U.S.-based firms, London-founded law firm Osborne Clarke also made its mark in the city in September.

  
Pandemic-Driven Migration Boosts Miami’s Appeal

The COVID-19 pandemic has played a significant role in transforming Miami into a burgeoning legal hub. The city’s attraction to tech companies and executives, previously centered in New York, as well as bankers and fund managers, has given rise to a new client base for large law firms. This migration trend has contributed to Miami’s rapid ascent as a prominent destination for tech and venture capital communities.

Cooley’s Strategic Expansion

Derek Colla, the leader of Cooley’s new Miami office, emphasized that the firm has a substantial client base of significant technology and venture capital clients in Florida. Cooley, initially founded in Palo Alto, is renowned for its work with technology and life sciences companies and investors. The decision to establish a presence in Miami aligns with the firm’s commitment to serving its clients’ needs.



A Growing Legal Footprint

Cooley’s expansion into Miami brings its global office count to 19. The new office is situated at 350 Lincoln Road in Miami Beach. The move coincides with the upcoming appointment of partner Rachel Proffitt as the new CEO of Cooley, set to take the helm in January. The expansion into Miami underscores the city’s growing prominence as a legal and business epicenter for technology and venture capital industries.

By expanding its presence into Miami, Cooley continues to demonstrate its commitment to serving its clients’ needs and capitalizing on the thriving tech and venture capital landscape in the city. The move adds to Miami’s growing appeal as a legal and business hub, further solidifying its status as a destination for the best and brightest talent in the industry.

