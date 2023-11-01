Esteemed Tech M&A Leader Aly Simons Joins Debevoise & Plimpton LLP in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – Debevoise & Plimpton LLP proudly welcomes Alessandra (Aly) Love Simons as the newest addition to their San Francisco office, where she assumes the role of partner in the Mergers & Acquisitions Group. Her arrival signifies a significant enhancement to the firm’s capacity to cater to the needs of technology and venture-backed enterprises across the Bay Area and beyond.

Tech M&A Expertise Meets Stellar Leadership

Ms. Simons brings a wealth of experience to the tech M&A landscape and is known for her expert guidance to boards and executives in navigating the complexities of successful M&A transactions. She has a proven track record of assisting companies at all stages of development in realizing and amplifying their value. Her clientele spans venture-backed and publicly traded enterprises, engaging in various domestic and international transactions. Additionally, she represents growth equity and venture capital funds in their strategic investments.

Strengthening Debevoise & Plimpton’s San Francisco Office

Ms. Simons will be based in Debevoise & Plimpton’s rapidly expanding San Francisco office. This addition follows the recent recruitment of white-collar partner Josh Cohen and commercial litigation partner Abe Tabaie in July.

Presiding Partner Peter Furci highlighted the firm’s commitment to bolstering its presence in the Bay Area to meet the surging demand for sophisticated transactional expertise. “Aly is an exceptional attorney whose experience aligns seamlessly with our client’s needs in navigating the ever-evolving technology landscape,” Furci noted.

Joining Forces with the M&A Leader

Ms. Simons will be collaborating with Michael Diz, the co-chair of the firm’s Mergers & Acquisitions Group, who established the San Francisco office in 2021. Mr. Diz expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “Aly has built an impressive track record of delivering exceptional outcomes for her clients. Her expertise will prove invaluable to our clients who turn to us for our commercially savvy, sophisticated, and highly collaborative approach to their most critical transactions.”

A Bright Future with Debevoise & Plimpton

Ms. Simons shared her anticipation regarding the opportunity to join Debevoise & Plimpton. “I’ve been closely following the firm’s expansion and unique positioning in San Francisco,” she mentioned. “I eagerly look forward to joining my new colleagues in the firm’s distinguished M&A practice and contributing to the growth of its West Coast presence.”

A Remarkable Legal Journey

Before joining Debevoise & Plimpton, Ms. Simons was co-chair of the Technology M&A group at another leading international law firm in San Francisco. Beyond her legal work, Ms. Simons plays an active role on the advisory board for HimforHer, a not-for-profit organization committed to increasing diversity on for-profit boards by connecting talented women with board opportunities. She earned her J.D. from Villanova University Charles Widger School of Law in 2006 and her B.A. from Johns Hopkins University in 2001.

Aly Simons’ arrival at Debevoise & Plimpton marks an exciting chapter in the firm’s journey, further solidifying its reputation as a leader in M&A expertise and strengthening its presence on the West Coast.

