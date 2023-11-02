Andy Stone Refiles Copyright Lawsuit Against Mariah Carey Over Holiday Hit

Country singer Andy Stone, known for his work with the band Vince Vance & the Valiants, has resurfaced with a renewed U.S. copyright lawsuit alleging that Mariah Carey infringed upon his song “All I Want for Christmas Is You” with her holiday hit bearing the same name. In this revised and expanded article, we delve into the details and implications of this legal battle.

Allegations of Copyright Infringement

In the recently filed lawsuit in California federal court, Stone, along with his co-writer Troy Powers, claim that Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You” closely mirrors the “compositional structure of an extended comparison between a loved one and trappings of seasonal luxury,” as well as various other lyrical and musical components found in their song.

Knowledge is power, and knowing your earning potential is no exception. Check out LawCrossingâ€™s salary surveys to gain valuable insights.

What

Where

Search Jobs

The Quest for Compensation

Stone and Powers are seeking a substantial $20 million in damages as they contend that Carey’s track has unduly borrowed elements from their creation. The lawsuit targets not only Mariah Carey but also her record label, Sony Music, and Universal Music Group (UMG), which holds the publishing rights to the song.

A Legal Saga Unfolds

This lawsuit represents a second attempt by Andy Stone to seek legal recourse against Mariah Carey. The first lawsuit, filed in a Louisiana federal court, was withdrawn just a year ago. The reasons for this withdrawal remain undisclosed. However, Stone has now chosen to reassert his claims.

Silence and No Comment

As the legal battle unfolds, Andy Stone and Troy Powers’ attorney, Cirstan Fitch, has refrained from commenting to the media. Furthermore, Sony Music and UMG have not yet responded publicly to the accusations levied against them and Mariah Carey.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!

Subscribe

Whether youâ€™re a recent law school grad or an experienced attorney, BCG Attorney Search has the job for you.

Musical Origins

According to Stone, his band, Vince Vance & the Valiants, initially released “All I Want for Christmas Is You” in 1989. The song enjoyed popularity as a country hit throughout the 1990s. In contrast, Mariah Carey’s version of the song debuted on her 1994 album “Merry Christmas” and has since become a beloved holiday classic, consistently claiming the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart during the holiday season, starting in 2019.

The Alleged Resemblance

Stone and Powers’ lawsuit contends that Mariah Carey’s rendition of “All I Want for Christmas Is You” duplicates significant elements from their composition, including the melody, lyrics, and the overall “feel” of the song. It is worth noting that Carey and her affiliated labels did not provide any response to Stone’s previous lawsuit before its withdrawal.

Case Details

This ongoing legal dispute is filed under the case name “Stone v. Carey” in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California, identified by case number 2:23-cv-09216.

Legal Representation

Andy Stone and Troy Powers, Gerard Fox, and Cirstan Fitch from Gerard Fox Law represent their interests. Conversely, attorney information for Mariah Carey and the associated labels remains undisclosed at this time.

The ongoing lawsuit between Andy Stone and Mariah Carey raises questions about the boundaries of copyright infringement in the music industry. It also serves as a reminder of the enduring popularity of “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” a beloved holiday anthem that continues to spark joy and controversy.

Donâ€™t be a silent ninja! Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

MOST POPULAR ARTICLES sponsored by BCG ATTORNEY SEARCH Read More