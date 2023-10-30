U.S. President Joe Biden Takes Bold Steps to Regulate Artificial Intelligence

In a significant move, U.S. President Joe Biden is set to introduce a comprehensive executive order on artificial intelligence (AI). This ambitious initiative aims to enhance safety measures while safeguarding consumers, workers, and minority groups from potential risks associated with AI technology. As AI continues its rapid expansion in both capability and popularity with limited regulatory frameworks in place, this executive order represents a critical step in defining the parameters around AI applications.

Strengthening AI Safety Standards

This executive order builds upon previous voluntary commitments made by major AI companies, such as OpenAI, Alphabet (GOOGL.O), and Meta Platforms (META.O), who agreed to watermark AI-generated content for increased safety. However, Biden’s order goes a step further by establishing stringent requirements for developers of AI systems that pose risks to various aspects of the United States, including national security, the economy, public health, and safety. Developers will be mandated to share the results of safety tests with the U.S. government before releasing their AI systems to the public, in alignment with the Defense Production Act.

Ensuring Standardization and Mitigating Risks

In addition to safety testing, the executive order directs federal agencies to establish standards for AI testing and address potential risks related to chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and cybersecurity threats. The White House is also committed to ensuring clear and transparent government communications by developing guidance for content authentication and watermarking AI-generated materials.

The Strongest Set of Actions for AI Security

Bruce Reed, White House Deputy Chief of Staff, has characterized this executive order as “the strongest set of actions” any government takes to ensure AI security. This comprehensive initiative not only addresses AI safety but also delves into critical aspects like privacy, housing discrimination, and job displacement.

Global Regulation and Legislative Actions

In a broader international context, the Group of Seven (G7) industrial countries is poised to establish a code of conduct for companies engaged in advanced AI development. It’s worth noting that while Europe has been perceived as more proactive in AI regulation, the U.S. executive order emphasizes the importance of legislative action by Congress. President Biden calls on Congress to pass legislation focused on data privacy, underscoring the administration’s commitment to effective AI governance.

Mitigating Bias and Civil Rights Violations

The executive order recognizes the potential for AI to exacerbate bias and civil rights violations. To address these concerns, the order calls for guidance to be provided to landlords, federal benefits programs, and federal contractors to prevent AI algorithms from contributing to discrimination.

Protecting Workers and Assessing Impacts

Furthermore, the order emphasizes the importance of developing “best practices” to mitigate potential harms caused by AI, including job displacement. It requires a comprehensive report on the impacts of AI on the labor market, indicating a commitment to safeguarding the interests of American workers.

Global Summit and Collaborative Efforts

Vice President Kamala Harris is set to participate in an AI global summit in Britain, alongside representatives from China and other nations. This event, hosted by British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, underlines the international collaboration required to address the risks associated with AI. Sunak has stressed the role of governments in managing these risks, including the potential for AI to facilitate the development of chemical or biological weapons and escape human control.

In summary, President Biden’s executive order on AI regulation represents a significant and multifaceted step toward ensuring the safe and responsible development and deployment of artificial intelligence technologies. It not only seeks to protect national interests but also reinforces the importance of global cooperation in addressing the challenges posed by AI.

