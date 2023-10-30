Legal News

Morgan, Lewis & Bockius Faces Revived $12 Million Legal Malpractice Claim
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

Reinstated Lawsuit Challenges U.S.-Based Global Law Firm’s Liability

In a significant legal development, the global law firm Morgan, Lewis & Bockius is facing the revival of a $12 million legal malpractice claim filed by investment company Prospect Capital. The lawsuit, initially dismissed earlier this year, has been reinstated by a New York judge, Justice Margaret Chan. The lawsuit alleges negligence in transactional legal services provided by the law firm.

A Second Chance for Prospect Capital

  
What
Where


Justice Margaret Chan, in a ruling made public on Thursday, granted Prospect Capital’s request to reevaluate its complaint, stating that the law firm was liable for negligence in the transactional legal services they provided. The initial dismissal in May had cited a failure to adequately allege that Morgan Lewis’s actions in a loan agreement had damaged Prospect Capital. The judge’s new order acknowledged that she had “overlooked” part of Prospect’s complaint.

Want to know if youâ€™re earning what you deserve? Find out with LawCrossingâ€™s salary surveys.

A Fresh Perspective

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




It is important to note that Justice Chan’s new opinion does not delve into the merits of the dispute, as Morgan Lewis has consistently denied any wrongdoing. The burden now rests on Prospect Capital to establish the requisite elements of legal malpractice, including causation and damages. Whether Prospect Capital can successfully demonstrate these elements remains to be seen. Justice Chan’s latest decision, dated October 25, emphasized this uncertainty.

No Immediate Response from Either Side



Representatives from Morgan Lewis and the attorneys defending the firm in the litigation did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Thursday. Similarly, an attorney representing Prospect Capital did not respond to a similar request.

Prospect Capital’s Financial Standing

As of March, Prospect Capital reported having assets of $11.5 billion under management. The investment company filed the lawsuit against Morgan Lewis in October 2022. In the lawsuit, Prospect Capital alleges that Morgan Lewis, a firm with over 2,200 lawyers, mishandled its work concerning a $17 million loan issued in 2014 to a company specializing in recovering unclaimed property. Prospect Capital contends that Morgan Lewis failed to identify a critical change in the loan subordination agreement and made other errors restricting the company’s ability to address an alleged breach in its loan to non-party Venio LLC.

Whether youâ€™re a recent law school grad or an experienced attorney, BCG Attorney Search has the job for you.

Morgan Lewis’s Defense

Morgan Lewis’s legal team had previously urged Justice Chan not to reinstate Prospect’s case, asserting that Prospect had already been given a “full and fair opportunity to present all of its arguments.” They also argued that Prospect was unfairly attempting to introduce new allegations at a late stage.

Donâ€™t be a silent ninja! Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

Related Items:, , , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Associate Attorney

USA-PA-Exton

ASSOCIATE ATTORNEY McKenna Snyder LLC, a law firm in Exton, PA has an immediate opening for an ex...

Apply now

Attorney

USA-MI-Sturgis

Qualifications: HaasCaywood is seeking associate attorneys for our Coldwater and Sturgis, Michiga...

Apply now

Attorney

USA-MI-Coldwater

Qualifications: HaasCaywood is seeking associate attorneys for our Coldwater and Sturgis, Michiga...

Apply now

Insurance Defense Trial Attorney/ Senior Counsel

USA-CA-San Francisco

Job description Trial Attorney - Personal Injury Defense Full Job Description Hickey Smith ...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with ...

Apply Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-Carlsbad

Carlsbad office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with 4-...

Apply Now

Education Law and Public Entity Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law and public ent...

Apply Now

Most Popular

Proskauer Rose Nears Settlement with Former COO in Corporate Espionage Case
Breaking News

Proskauer Rose Nears Settlement with Former COO in Corporate Espionage Case
U.S. Department of Justice Teams Up with Paladin Partners to Revolutionize Pro Bono Engagement
Legal News

U.S. Department of Justice Teams Up with Paladin Partners to Revolutionize Pro Bono Engagement
Morrison & Foerster Bolsters Capital Markets Team with Notable Hire from Perkins Coie
Lawyers

Morrison & Foerster Bolsters Capital Markets Team with Notable Hire from Perkins Coie
Pharmaceutical Industry Gears Up for Second Wave of Legal Challenges Against Medicare Drug Pricing
Legal Ethics

Pharmaceutical Industry Gears Up for Second Wave of Legal Challenges Against Medicare Drug Pricing
Lawsuits Question 401(k) Handling: Possible Violation of Federal Law
Breaking News

Lawsuits Question 401(k) Handling: Possible Violation of Federal Law
Avi Perry Joins Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan LLP as Co-Chair of Securities and Commodities Litigation Practices
Breaking News

Avi Perry Joins Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan LLP as Co-Chair of Securities and Commodities Litigation Practices
Planned Parenthood to Face Trial in $1.8 Billion Lawsuit by Texas
Legal News

Planned Parenthood to Face Trial in $1.8 Billion Lawsuit by Texas
Donald Trump and Michael Cohen Engage in Courtroom Clash: Key Testimony in Civil Fraud Case Threatens Trump’s Business Empire
Legal News

Donald Trump and Michael Cohen Engage in Courtroom Clash: Key Testimony in Civil Fraud Case Threatens Trump’s Business Empire
Lawsuit Targets Prominent Law Firm WilmerHale in Discrimination Case
Legal News

Lawsuit Targets Prominent Law Firm WilmerHale in Discrimination Case
New York State Bar Exam Results: July 2023
Law Students

New York State Bar Exam Results: July 2023

Legal Career Resources

July 27, 2023 Best Law Firms to Work For: Fox Rothschild LLP

Fox Rothschild LLP: A Leader in Employee-Friendly Legal Services with an Excellent Work Environment Fox Rothschild LLP is a nationally recognized law firm committed to providing expert legal services and a positive work environment for its employees. With over 992 […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top