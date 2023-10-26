Mark Brnovich, Former Arizona Attorney General, Joins Prominent U.S. Law Firm

Former Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich, a Republican known for his controversial investigation into election ballots in Arizona’s largest county following the 2020 election, has recently joined the prestigious U.S. law firm Boies Schiller Flexner as a partner. Brnovich’s new role within the firm was announced on Wednesday. This move is expected to enhance Brnovich’s legal career and allow him to continue his work in the legal field.

Questioning the 2020 Election

Shortly after President Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 presidential election over Donald Trump, Brnovich’s office embarked on an investigation that claimed to have uncovered evidence raising questions about the integrity of the election in Arizona. However, this investigation, which lasted for an extensive period, could not substantiate allegations of voter fraud despite investing around 10,000 hours into the process. These findings were later disclosed through internal reports by Brnovich’s Democratic successor, revealing a lack of evidence supporting the allegations.

A New Home at Boies Schiller Flexner

Mark Brnovich will be primarily based in Boies Schiller’s Los Angeles office, although he intends to maintain a presence in Arizona. Boies Schiller Flexner, a renowned litigation firm boasting approximately 175 lawyers, was co-founded by David Boies. Notably, Boies represented Vice President Al Gore in the U.S. Supreme Court’s pivotal case regarding the 2000 presidential election recount.

Strengths in Consumer Protection Litigation

The law firm expressed confidence in Brnovich’s capabilities, particularly in consumer protection litigation. They emphasized his remarkable track record, highlighting that he had secured more than $1.5 billion in judgments and settlements concerning data privacy, false advertising, and product liability. Moreover, Brnovich has argued three cases before the U.S. Supreme Court, a testament to his legal acumen.

Brnovich’s Perspective

In a statement, Mark Brnovich lauded Boies Schiller Flexner for its reputation for toughness and described it as the “perfect platform for this chapter of my career.” This transition marks a significant shift in Brnovich’s legal journey, and he appears poised to tackle new challenges with the support of this prominent law firm.

Additional Hires at Boies Schiller Flexner

In tandem with Brnovich’s appointment, Boies Schiller Flexner also announced the recruitment of other notable partners. Joshua Stein, who previously worked in-house at Twitter (now known as X), and Benjamin Waisbren, a seasoned bankruptcy litigator with a fascinating second career as a film producer and financier, have also joined the firm. Waisbren’s film producer credits include iconic movies such as “V for Vendetta” and “300.”

Mixed Conclusions on Election Investigation

Back in April 2022, Brnovich presented an interim report to the Arizona Senate’s then-president, asserting that the 2020 election in Maricopa County had revealed serious vulnerabilities that needed to be addressed and raised questions about the election in the state. However, the crucial aspect of his report was that it failed to verify allegations of voter fraud. This information was made public by Kris Mayes, who succeeded Brnovich as Arizona’s attorney general in January. In a statement issued in February 2022, Mayes affirmed that election officials conducted the 2020 election in Arizona fairly and accurately.

Mark Brnovich’s tenure as Arizona’s Attorney General was marked by his dedication to investigating election irregularities. Despite the controversy surrounding the investigation’s findings, Brnovich’s new role at Boies Schiller Flexner marks an exciting chapter in his legal career, where he can apply his considerable legal expertise to various high-profile cases.

