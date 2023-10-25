Legal News

Biopharmaceutical Firm Vyripharm Faces Legal Blitz Over Unpaid Bills and Compensation Disputes
Vyripharm, a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Texas, is currently embroiled in a series of legal disputes. The litigants include the prominent U.S. law firm McGuireWoods, a landlord, and four of its employees. The lawsuits allege non-payment of bills and missing paychecks by the self-described “disruptive” technology developer.

McGuireWoods Takes Legal Action for Breach of Contract

Virginia-based law firm McGuireWoods, in the most recent lawsuit, sued Vyripharm, a Houston-based entity, in Harris County District Court. The lawsuit claims that Vyripharm breached its legal services contract and is liable for more than $665,300 in unpaid fees. However, the lawsuit did not delve into the specifics of the legal services provided by McGuireWoods, and two of the firm’s lawyers who filed the case have not yet responded to requests for comment.

  
Multiple Lawsuits Mount Against Vyripharm

This isn’t the first legal action Vyripharm has faced. It is at least the fourth case filed in Harris County court since June, all alleging delinquent payments. In August, four plaintiffs brought a lawsuit against Vyripharm, contending that the company had failed to pay them per their employment contracts. The plaintiffs asked the court to freeze and hold Vyripharm’s assets in trust until their claims are fully satisfied. Vyripharm, through its legal representation at Yetter Coleman, responded to these allegations, denying any wrongdoing.

Landlord Seeks Compensation Over Unpaid Rent

Another lawsuit targeting Vyripharm comes from a landlord seeking over $393,500 in allegedly unpaid rent. The lawsuit asserts that Vyripharm defaulted on its rent obligations, commencing in mid-2022. The attorneys representing the plaintiffs in both the landlord and employment disputes have either declined to comment or have not responded to requests for comments.



Vyripharm’s Work in the Medical Cannabis Industry

Vyripharm, a privately-held firm, emphasizes “the integration of traditional and alternative medicine,” as well as “compliance, monitoring, and testing for agribiopharmaceutical products intended for human consumption.” The company, according to its LinkedIn page, was founded in 2014. Vyripharm’s involvement in the medical cannabis sector has been notable. In 2019, one of Vyripharm’s officers presented at a Food and Drug Administration public hearing on cannabis and cannabis-derived products. At that time, Vyripharm claimed to have developed a method for labeling cannabis products that transparently displays key components and component levels. In 2021, the company also engaged Cornerstone Government Affairs for U.S. federal lobbying efforts on the “testing, tracing, and tracking of cannabinoids,” compounds found in the cannabis plant.

Vyripharm’s legal challenges continue to mount, with McGuireWoods, former employees, and a landlord seeking resolution in various Harris County courts. The nature of the disputes varies, with allegations of unpaid bills, compensation disputes, and unpaid rent. As these cases unfold, Vyripharm faces a critical juncture in its legal and financial standing.

