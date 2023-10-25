Legal News

House Republicans Nominate Mike Johnson for Speaker in Defiance of Trump’s Past Disapproval
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

Mike Johnson: The New Face of House Republicans’ Speaker Nominee

In a dramatic twist, House Republicans have nominated Representative Mike Johnson of Louisiana as their latest choice for the Speaker, defying the expectations set by former President Donald Trump. Johnson, an outspoken ally of Trump in his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election, marks the party’s fourth speaker nominee in just three weeks. With a vote scheduled for Wednesday, Johnson is “very confident” he will secure the position as Speaker.

A Pivotal Nomination

  
What
Where


Representative Mike Johnson’s nomination adds another layer of complexity to a three-week saga that has paralyzed the House of Representatives. The deadlock has thwarted crucial legislative efforts, including emergency aid for Israel and Ukraine and funding to prevent an impending mid-November government shutdown in the United States.

Johnson, a 51-year-old congressman, clinched the nomination with a total of 128 votes, according to Representative Randy Weber of Texas. In a subsequent floor vote to gauge Johnson’s support, Representative Michael McCaul of Texas described it as “near unanimous.” Nevertheless, some Republicans were absent, and a few voted present.

“You are going to see this group here work like a well-oiled machine,” Johnson assured reporters, surrounded by a group of House Republicans who stand behind his leadership.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




Want to know if youâ€™re earning what you deserve? Find out with LawCrossingâ€™s salary surveys.

The Trump Factor



Johnson’s nomination was a stunning turn of events, coming right after former President Trump publicly quashed the nomination of Representative Tom Emmer of Minnesota. The latter’s frosty relationship with Trump, stemming from his vote to certify Joe Biden’s 2020 presidential victory, led to his withdrawal as a nominee.

In stark contrast, Johnson was deeply involved in the campaign to invalidate the 2020 election results. His involvement ranged from objecting to the certification of the election to playing a crucial role in gathering signatures for an amicus brief in a Texas lawsuit that sought to overturn the results in multiple states.

On November 7, 2020, shortly after the election, Johnson tweeted about his conversation with Trump, urging him to “stay strong.” He emphasized, “The nation depends upon your resolve. We must exhaust every available legal remedy to restore Americans’ trust in the fairness of our election system.”

Even as late as January 6, 2021, before the certification of the election and the Capitol insurrection, Johnson continued to champion the cause. He tweeted, “We MUST fight for election integrity, the Constitution, and the preservation of our republic! It will be my honor to help lead that fight in Congress today.”

Attached to this tweet was a statement summarizing “our position and the legal analysis that supports it.” Johnson refused to respond when asked about his stance on the 2020 election during the recent nomination process while some of his colleagues jeered at the reporter.

Make informed decisions in real time. Subscribe to JDJournal and be in the know with the latest legal updates.

A Speaker Nominee’s Odyssey

Mike Johnson’s ascent as the Speaker nominee underscores the House Republicans’ struggle to fill the leadership void left in the wake of Kevin McCarthy’s removal on October 3. Previous nominees, including Steve Scalise of Louisiana and Jim Jordan of Ohio, were unable to secure the necessary 217 votes to claim the gavel in House floor votes.

A lawyer by profession, Johnson has been serving in Congress since 2017. He previously chaired the influential Republican Study Committee and currently serves as the vice chair of the GOP conference. Beyond his political career, he is the son of a Shreveport firefighter who was critically injured and disabled in the line of duty. Johnson’s diverse background also includes stints as a conservative talk radio host and columnist.

Donâ€™t be a silent ninja! Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Associate Attorney

USA-PA-Exton

ASSOCIATE ATTORNEY McKenna Snyder LLC, a law firm in Exton, PA has an immediate opening for an ex...

Apply now

Attorney

USA-MI-Sturgis

Qualifications: HaasCaywood is seeking associate attorneys for our Coldwater and Sturgis, Michiga...

Apply now

Attorney

USA-MI-Coldwater

Qualifications: HaasCaywood is seeking associate attorneys for our Coldwater and Sturgis, Michiga...

Apply now

Deputy General Counsel / Senior Deputy General Counsel

USA-CA-Sacramento

Cal Cities Culture and Mission Cal Cities is dedicated to creating a collaborative and inclusive ...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with ...

Apply Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-Carlsbad

Carlsbad office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with 4-...

Apply Now

Education Law and Public Entity Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law and public ent...

Apply Now

Most Popular

SEC Drops Lawsuit Against Crypto Executives, Signaling Shift in Regulatory Landscape
Legal News

SEC Drops Lawsuit Against Crypto Executives, Signaling Shift in Regulatory Landscape
UAW President Shawn Fain’s Warning Spurs Negotiations for Better Compensation in U.S. Auto Industry
Legal News

UAW President Shawn Fain’s Warning Spurs Negotiations for Better Compensation in U.S. Auto Industry
LegalZoom.com Announces Major Reorganization and Office Sale in Austin, Texas
Legal Layoff News

LegalZoom.com Announces Major Reorganization and Office Sale in Austin, Texas
Landmark Ruling: Alex Jones Denied Bankruptcy Escape from $1.1 Billion Sandy Hook Defamation Damages
Legal News

Landmark Ruling: Alex Jones Denied Bankruptcy Escape from $1.1 Billion Sandy Hook Defamation Damages
Illinois Comptroller Fires Attorney Over Virulent Antisemitic Remarks on Instagram
Legal News

Illinois Comptroller Fires Attorney Over Virulent Antisemitic Remarks on Instagram
University of Akron School of Law Introduces the Akron Law Ohio Guarantee
Breaking News

University of Akron School of Law Introduces the Akron Law Ohio Guarantee
The LSAT Logic Games Shake-Up: Elation and Disappointment Among Law Students and Professors
Law Students

The LSAT Logic Games Shake-Up: Elation and Disappointment Among Law Students and Professors
California Introduces Groundbreaking Reproductive Loss Leave Law
Legal News

California Introduces Groundbreaking Reproductive Loss Leave Law
Senior Associate Sues WilmerHale Alleging Discrimination and Defamation
Lawyers

Senior Associate Sues WilmerHale Alleging Discrimination and Defamation
New York University School of Law Investigates Former Student Bar Association President’s Statements on Israel and Hamas
Law Students

New York University School of Law Investigates Former Student Bar Association President’s Statements on Israel and Hamas

Legal Career Resources

July 27, 2023 Best Law Firms to Work For: Fox Rothschild LLP

Fox Rothschild LLP: A Leader in Employee-Friendly Legal Services with an Excellent Work Environment Fox Rothschild LLP is a nationally recognized law firm committed to providing expert legal services and a positive work environment for its employees. With over 992 […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top