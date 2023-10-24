Lawyers

Morrison & Foerster Bolsters Capital Markets Team with Notable Hire from Perkins Coie
Leading U.S. Law Firm Welcomes Valerie Dahiya as Partner

In a strategic move to strengthen its capital markets team, renowned U.S. law firm Morrison & Foerster announced on Tuesday the addition of Valerie Dahiya, who previously served as the leader of Perkins Coie’s Washington, D.C. office and spearheaded their securities trading and market practice.

Valerie Dahiya: A Distinguished Legal Professional

  
Before her tenure at Perkins Coie, Dahiya held a significant role at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for over a decade. While at the SEC, she ascended to the branch chief position within the agency’s trading and markets division. Notably, Dahiya played a pivotal role in implementing the landmark Dodd-Frank Wall Street reform legislation of 2010, as confirmed by Perkins Coie.

A Valuable Addition to Morrison & Foerster

Morrison & Foerster’s capital markets group expressed their enthusiasm about the new addition. Justin Salon, the group leader, hailed Dahiya’s arrival as “an exceptional addition to our capital markets team and firm.” Her extensive experience and expertise in securities trading and market practice make her a valuable asset to the firm’s expanding portfolio of legal professionals.

Changes in Leadership at Perkins Coie’s Washington Office



Dahiya took over the reins of Perkins Coie’s Washington office in 2022, following the departure of her predecessor, Bruce Spiva. Spiva left the firm to pursue an unsuccessful campaign to become the attorney general of Washington, D.C. The Washington office, a significant outpost for Perkins Coie, now finds its leadership under the capable direction of insurance litigator Vivek Chopra, as indicated on the firm’s official website.

Transformations and Challenges at Perkins Coie

Perkins Coie’s Washington office underwent notable transformations in recent years. In 2021, the office experienced a reduction in size after prominent voting rights lawyer Marc Elias decided to establish his law firm, Elias Law Group. Elias was joined by ten other Perkins Coie partners and three counsel members, marking a significant shift within the office’s legal landscape.

As of now, Perkins Coie has not responded to inquiries regarding these developments.

The addition of Valerie Dahiya to Morrison & Foerster’s legal team further exemplifies the dynamic nature of the legal industry, with experienced professionals moving between prominent firms, leading to shifts in leadership and the creation of new legal ventures. This strategic hire reflects the ongoing pursuit of excellence in capital markets law.

