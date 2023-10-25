U.S. Department of Justice Teams Up with Paladin Partners to Revolutionize Pro Bono Engagement

In a groundbreaking collaboration, the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) has forged a strategic partnership with Paladin Partners, a prominent technology platform specializing in connecting the pro bono legal community. This landmark development, announced on Monday, promises to usher in a new era of pro bono work, ultimately enhancing the legal landscape across the nation.

The DOJ Pro Bono Portal: A Gateway to Opportunity

Paladin, self-proclaimed as the “go-to platform for connecting the pro bono community,” has unveiled the DOJ Pro Bono Portal partnership. This transformative venture will empower DOJ attorneys to seamlessly access Paladin’s cutting-edge platform and navigate a vast array of pro bono opportunities available throughout the United States.

What

Where

Search Jobs

According to Paladin, renowned for its previous collaborations with prestigious law firms, in-house legal teams, and bar associations, this partnership will enable DOJ attorneys to harness the power of their tech platform. Within this innovative framework, they can efficiently seek out carefully vetted pro bono work, engage with individual cases or clinic-based assignments, and foster connections with legal service groups and the DOJ’s Office for Access to Justice pro bono team.

A Resounding Impact on the DOJ Pro Bono Program

The DOJ’s Pro Bono Program, initiated in 1996, has a storied history of matching pro bono opportunities with federal attorneys who personally volunteer their services in roles separate from their official duties. The program’s roots trace back to Washington, D.C., but have since extended to encompass cities such as Chicago, New York City, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Denver, Dallas, and Atlanta, as outlined in the official announcement.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!

Subscribe

Whether youâ€™re a recent law school grad or an experienced attorney, BCG Attorney Search has the job for you.

Moreover, the collaboration with Paladin will offer invaluable insights by providing real-time data on volunteers’ interests and pro bono engagements, thus guiding the evolution of the DOJ Pro Bono Program.

Praise for Proactive Expansion

Kristen Sonday, co-founder, and CEO of Paladin, lauded the tireless efforts of Laura Klein, the pro bono program manager at the DOJ, and Lara Eilhardt, pro bono counsel at the Office for Access to Justice, for their unrelenting commitment to broadening the horizons of the department’s pro bono initiatives. Sonday’s commendations reflect the anticipation of a monumental impact brought about by this dynamic partnership. Kristen Sonday, recognized as a 2017 ABA Journal Legal Rebel, sees immense potential in this initiative.

A Global Perspective

Paladin’s foray into impactful collaborations extends beyond the domestic landscape. In 2022, they joined forces with a Ukrainian artificial intelligence company to provide pro bono legal services to Ukrainians in the wake of Russia’s invasion. This demonstrates their commitment to making a difference on a global scale.

Stay up-to-date without the overwhelming noise. Subscribe to JDJournal for a curated selection of the most relevant legal news.

A Vision of the Future

Furthermore, it’s worth noting that Paladin concluded a successful $8 million funding round last year. This financial milestone indicates not only the company’s growth but also the increasing importance of pro bono work in today’s legal landscape.

The partnership between the U.S. Department of Justice and Paladin Partners marks a significant step forward in promoting pro bono work and expanding access to justice. With this innovative collaboration, the legal community is poised to make a lasting impact on those in need across the nation and beyond.

Donâ€™t be a silent ninja! Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.





MOST POPULAR ARTICLES sponsored by BCG ATTORNEY SEARCH Read More