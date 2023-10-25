Legal News

U.S. Department of Justice Teams Up with Paladin Partners to Revolutionize Pro Bono Engagement
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

In a groundbreaking collaboration, the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) has forged a strategic partnership with Paladin Partners, a prominent technology platform specializing in connecting the pro bono legal community. This landmark development, announced on Monday, promises to usher in a new era of pro bono work, ultimately enhancing the legal landscape across the nation.

The DOJ Pro Bono Portal: A Gateway to Opportunity

Paladin, self-proclaimed as the “go-to platform for connecting the pro bono community,” has unveiled the DOJ Pro Bono Portal partnership. This transformative venture will empower DOJ attorneys to seamlessly access Paladin’s cutting-edge platform and navigate a vast array of pro bono opportunities available throughout the United States.

  
What
Where


According to Paladin, renowned for its previous collaborations with prestigious law firms, in-house legal teams, and bar associations, this partnership will enable DOJ attorneys to harness the power of their tech platform. Within this innovative framework, they can efficiently seek out carefully vetted pro bono work, engage with individual cases or clinic-based assignments, and foster connections with legal service groups and the DOJ’s Office for Access to Justice pro bono team.

A Resounding Impact on the DOJ Pro Bono Program

The DOJ’s Pro Bono Program, initiated in 1996, has a storied history of matching pro bono opportunities with federal attorneys who personally volunteer their services in roles separate from their official duties. The program’s roots trace back to Washington, D.C., but have since extended to encompass cities such as Chicago, New York City, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Denver, Dallas, and Atlanta, as outlined in the official announcement.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




Whether youâ€™re a recent law school grad or an experienced attorney, BCG Attorney Search has the job for you.

Moreover, the collaboration with Paladin will offer invaluable insights by providing real-time data on volunteers’ interests and pro bono engagements, thus guiding the evolution of the DOJ Pro Bono Program.



Praise for Proactive Expansion

Kristen Sonday, co-founder, and CEO of Paladin, lauded the tireless efforts of Laura Klein, the pro bono program manager at the DOJ, and Lara Eilhardt, pro bono counsel at the Office for Access to Justice, for their unrelenting commitment to broadening the horizons of the department’s pro bono initiatives. Sonday’s commendations reflect the anticipation of a monumental impact brought about by this dynamic partnership. Kristen Sonday, recognized as a 2017 ABA Journal Legal Rebel, sees immense potential in this initiative.

A Global Perspective

Paladin’s foray into impactful collaborations extends beyond the domestic landscape. In 2022, they joined forces with a Ukrainian artificial intelligence company to provide pro bono legal services to Ukrainians in the wake of Russia’s invasion. This demonstrates their commitment to making a difference on a global scale.

Stay up-to-date without the overwhelming noise. Subscribe to JDJournal for a curated selection of the most relevant legal news.

A Vision of the Future

Furthermore, it’s worth noting that Paladin concluded a successful $8 million funding round last year. This financial milestone indicates not only the company’s growth but also the increasing importance of pro bono work in today’s legal landscape.

The partnership between the U.S. Department of Justice and Paladin Partners marks a significant step forward in promoting pro bono work and expanding access to justice. With this innovative collaboration, the legal community is poised to make a lasting impact on those in need across the nation and beyond.

Donâ€™t be a silent ninja! Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

Related Items:, , , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Associate Attorney

USA-PA-Exton

ASSOCIATE ATTORNEY McKenna Snyder LLC, a law firm in Exton, PA has an immediate opening for an ex...

Apply now

Attorney

USA-MI-Sturgis

Qualifications: HaasCaywood is seeking associate attorneys for our Coldwater and Sturgis, Michiga...

Apply now

Attorney

USA-MI-Coldwater

Qualifications: HaasCaywood is seeking associate attorneys for our Coldwater and Sturgis, Michiga...

Apply now

Insurance Defense Trial Attorney/ Senior Counsel

USA-CA-San Francisco

Job description Trial Attorney - Personal Injury Defense Full Job Description Hickey Smith ...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with ...

Apply Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-Carlsbad

Carlsbad office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with 4-...

Apply Now

Education Law and Public Entity Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law and public ent...

Apply Now

Most Popular

SEC Drops Lawsuit Against Crypto Executives, Signaling Shift in Regulatory Landscape
Legal News

SEC Drops Lawsuit Against Crypto Executives, Signaling Shift in Regulatory Landscape
UAW President Shawn Fain’s Warning Spurs Negotiations for Better Compensation in U.S. Auto Industry
Legal News

UAW President Shawn Fain’s Warning Spurs Negotiations for Better Compensation in U.S. Auto Industry
LegalZoom.com Announces Major Reorganization and Office Sale in Austin, Texas
Legal Layoff News

LegalZoom.com Announces Major Reorganization and Office Sale in Austin, Texas
Landmark Ruling: Alex Jones Denied Bankruptcy Escape from $1.1 Billion Sandy Hook Defamation Damages
Legal News

Landmark Ruling: Alex Jones Denied Bankruptcy Escape from $1.1 Billion Sandy Hook Defamation Damages
Illinois Comptroller Fires Attorney Over Virulent Antisemitic Remarks on Instagram
Legal News

Illinois Comptroller Fires Attorney Over Virulent Antisemitic Remarks on Instagram
University of Akron School of Law Introduces the Akron Law Ohio Guarantee
Breaking News

University of Akron School of Law Introduces the Akron Law Ohio Guarantee
The LSAT Logic Games Shake-Up: Elation and Disappointment Among Law Students and Professors
Law Students

The LSAT Logic Games Shake-Up: Elation and Disappointment Among Law Students and Professors
California Introduces Groundbreaking Reproductive Loss Leave Law
Legal News

California Introduces Groundbreaking Reproductive Loss Leave Law
Senior Associate Sues WilmerHale Alleging Discrimination and Defamation
Lawyers

Senior Associate Sues WilmerHale Alleging Discrimination and Defamation
New York University School of Law Investigates Former Student Bar Association President’s Statements on Israel and Hamas
Law Students

New York University School of Law Investigates Former Student Bar Association President’s Statements on Israel and Hamas

Legal Career Resources

July 27, 2023 Best Law Firms to Work For: Fox Rothschild LLP

Fox Rothschild LLP: A Leader in Employee-Friendly Legal Services with an Excellent Work Environment Fox Rothschild LLP is a nationally recognized law firm committed to providing expert legal services and a positive work environment for its employees. With over 992 […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top