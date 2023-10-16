Quinn Emanuel Breaks the Mold with Special Fall Bonuses for Associates

In a legal landscape that has seen some Biglaw firms making cost-cutting decisions such as laying off associates or deferring the start dates of newcomers, Quinn Emanuel is setting a new precedent by launching a compensation showdown.

Special Fall Bonuses Unveiled

Quinn Emanuel recently made waves in the legal world by announcing special fall bonuses for its associates, showcasing the firm’s commitment to rewarding the hard work of its legal talent. These unique bonuses are not only a symbol of the firm’s thriving year but also an expression of gratitude towards its dedicated associates.

The bonus structure is impressive, with junior associates billing between 2000 and 2099 hours and receiving a starting bonus of a few thousand dollars. The scale progressively climbs, culminating in a substantial $32,908 bonus for senior associates who bill an impressive 2700 hours or more.

The bonuses will be proportionally reduced for associates billing fewer than 2000 hours, adhering to the firm’s practice.

Unusual But Celebratory

These special fall bonuses represent a rare occurrence, not only within Quinn Emanuel but also in the broader legal industry. 2023 has been an exceptional year for the firm, and these bonuses are a testament to the firm’s success.

John Quinn, the founder and partner of the firm, noted, “The firm is having a fabulous yearâ€¦We could not have accomplished what we accomplished without our associates’ dedication, intelligence, and talent, and we wanted to share some of the bounty with them.”

An Encouragement for Others

This announcement has set a remarkable precedent, prompting curiosity about how other law firms will respond.

In these times of uncertainty, such initiatives provide associates with a sense of job security and a rewarding acknowledgment of their contributions.

