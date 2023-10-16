Law Students

Harvard Student Groups Embroiled in Controversy Over Anti-Israel Statements
Sidley Austin Welcomes New Associate Amid Controversy

Harvard University, well-regarded for producing top legal talent, is at the center of a storm. Several student groups associated with the institution have signed statements expressing controversial views on the Israel-Palestine conflict. Here, we delve into the details of this controversy and its repercussions.

Saeed Ahmad: Incoming Associate at Sidley Austin

  
Saeed Ahmad, an executive board member of the Harvard Muslim Law Students Association, is set to join the prestigious law firm, Sidley Austin. Notably, Sidley Austin is renowned for launching the legal careers of prominent figures like Barack and Michelle Obama. Despite being known for its stellar reputation, the firm faced criticism when it was revealed that Ahmad’s student group endorsed a statement that held Israel solely responsible for terror attacks.

Harvard’s Controversial Statements on Israel

More than 30 Harvard student groups, including the Muslim Law Students Association, signed a statement claiming Israel bore full responsibility for terror attacks, resulting in over 1,300 Israeli casualties, including women and children. The controversial statement denounced Israel as an “apartheid regime.”

The Muslim Law Students Association’s Retraction



The Muslim Law Students Association has since disavowed their signed statement, expressing regret. They asserted that they had signed it without fully understanding its content. Saeed Ahmad also claimed he was unaware of his association’s endorsement of the statement.

Backlash and Calls for Transparency

The controversial statement has generated significant backlash, with notable figures, including hedge fund billionaire Bill Ackman, calling on Harvard to disclose the names of all student groups that endorsed it. This controversy underscores the existence of anti-Semitic sentiments within elite U.S. universities.

Other Associations and Their Stances

This controversy extends beyond Harvard. Ariq Hatibie, another Harvard Muslim Law Students Association member, disputed the statement. Meanwhile, law students from the University of Michigan and Columbia University, associated with various student groups, have also faced scrutiny for statements expressing similar sentiments, blaming Israel for terrorist attacks.

Repercussions for Future Associates

These controversial statements have potential consequences for future associates at prestigious law firms. Some firms have taken action against students associated with the statements, while others have remained silent.

Conclusion

