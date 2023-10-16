Lawyers

Freshfields Welcomes Colin Raftery as Antitrust Partner
Leading Competition Specialist Joins Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer in London

Global law firm Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer (hereinafter referred to as ‘Freshfields’) is pleased to announce the addition of Colin Raftery, a renowned competition expert, to its antitrust practice as a partner based in London.

A Stalwart in Competition Law

Colin Raftery, a distinguished figure in competition law, is set to bring his wealth of experience to Freshfields. Raftery’s journey encompasses over two decades of legal expertise, with a background that spans private practice and service with the Scottish Government. He rejoined Freshfields from the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), where he served as the senior director of mergers for five years. It’s worth noting that, prior to his CMA tenure, Raftery was a senior associate in Freshfields’ antitrust team.

  
What
Where


Extensive Expertise in UK and EU Competition Law

Colin Raftery boasts comprehensive proficiency in all facets of U.K. and EU competition law. His most recent role at the CMA involved leading the merger control function, offering unique insights from interacting with senior officials at esteemed institutions like the European Commission, U.S. antitrust agencies, and other national competition authorities, particularly concerning high-profile global merger control matters. His arrival at Freshfields is strategically timed, coinciding with the CMA’s ascension as a prominent agency in international mergers and acquisitions. Raftery’s unparalleled experience is set to bolster Freshfields’ position as a leader in antitrust, supporting the firm’s growth strategy on both sides of the Atlantic.

Freshfields: A Global Leader in Competition Law

Freshfields is the global market leader in all aspects of competition law, encompassing mergers, cartel investigations, and stand-alone antitrust litigation. Their exceptional reputation is underscored by their consistent ranking as the top choice in Global Competition Review’s Global Elite rankings for over a decade. The addition of Colin Raftery further augments the firm’s already impressive roster, which includes former senior officials from various government agencies.

Statements from Freshfields Leadership

Thomas Janssens, Global Head of Antitrust at Freshfields, expressed his enthusiasm, saying, “Colin is an impressive lawyer and a leading figure in international antitrust circles. Bringing him into the team as a partner will make our unique proposition to global M&A transactions even more compelling and further cement our position as the leading antitrust practice worldwide.”

London Antitrust partner James Aitken at Freshfields also welcomed Raftery, highlighting the importance of his arrival during a pivotal period for CMA merger policy. Aitken noted, “At a time of fast-moving developments in CMA merger policy, and in the context of significant proposed reforms in the Digital Markets, Competition and Consumers Bill, his unique strengths will play an important role in enhancing our ability to serve our client’s needs on their most challenging matters.”

Expanding the Antitrust Team

Colin Raftery’s appointment in London follows the recent additions of antitrust litigation partners Heather Lamberg and Justina Sessions in Washington, D.C., and Silicon Valley, respectively, as well as Rikki Haria and Jenny Leahy in London, who joined the partnership following the firm’s recent round of promotions.



This strategic move further solidifies Freshfields’ position as a powerhouse in antitrust and signals its commitment to providing top-notch services to clients worldwide.

