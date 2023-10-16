Legal News

Challenges and Choices Await Cooley’s New CEO: Navigating a Shifting Legal Landscape
Introduction:
As Rachel Proffitt prepares to take the helm as Cooley’s Chief Executive Officer in January, she faces a pivotal decision. In a legal landscape of uncertainty, should she expand her firm’s lawyer headcount to anticipate a potential revival of the deals business or exercise caution due to the lingering market sluggishness?

Market Dynamics and Legal Landscape
Stagnation in Mergers and Acquisitions

Bloomberg data reveals a concerning trend: the number of mergers and acquisitions has failed to surpass the 15,000 mark for four consecutive quarters. This decline follows two years of robust activity, representing a market grappling with stagnation.

  
IPO Downturn
The Diminishing Glow of Initial Public Offerings

Another indicator of the legal landscape’s volatility is the significant decline in initial public offerings (IPOs). In 2021, a remarkable 933 IPOs took place. However, the current year has seen a dramatic reduction, with only 75 IPOs on the record.

Market Volatility Factors
Understanding the Unpredictability

Eric Talley, a corporate law professor at Columbia Law School, points to several factors contributing to the market’s unpredictability. Interest rate volatility and increased scrutiny from the Federal Trade Commission have heightened the unease. In this context, each IPO resembles a canary entering a cave with an uncertain fateâ€”whether it returns unscathed or succumbs to the cave’s pressures.



Cooley’s Unique Position
A Tech-Focused Legal Giant

Cooley, known for its high-profile clients like Apple Inc., Meta Platforms Inc., and Nvidia Corp., is particularly susceptible to market fluctuations. The firm concentrates much of its business on startups and emerging technology companies, exposing itself to the inherent volatility of the tech sector.

