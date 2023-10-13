Law Students

Affirmative-Action Opponent Edward Blum Threatens Legal Action Against Law Firms Over Diversity Fellowship Programs
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on


Edward Blum, a prominent advocate against affirmative action, has taken legal action against three leading law firms – Winston & Strawn, Hunton Andrews & Kurth, and Adams and Reese, alleging that their law student diversity fellowship programs may be violating federal law. This move comes in the wake of the Supreme Court’s decision to strike down affirmative action in college admissions, stemming from another lawsuit by a group led by Blum against Harvard University.

Challenges to Diversity Fellowship Programs:
Edward Blum’s American Alliance for Equal Rights has raised concerns regarding the eligibility criteria of these law firms’ diversity fellowship programs. The organization argues that these programs appear to discriminate based on race, violating federal civil rights laws. Blum emphasized, “No student should be treated differently because of their race or ethnicity.”

Want to know if youâ€™re earning what you deserve? Find out with LawCrossingâ€™s salary surveys.

  
What
Where


Morrison Foerster and Perkins Coie Respond to Legal Pressure:
Previously, Morrison Foerster and Perkins Coie were targeted by Blum’s legal actions, which prompted them to revise their diversity recruitment programs. Morrison Foerster clarified that it would no longer require fellowship applicants to disclose their race and would not consider it as a factor in the selection process. Instead, they stated that they would assess applicants based on their discussions of how race impacted their lives, be it through experiences of discrimination, inspiration, or other factors.

Blum’s Legal Inquiry:
In response to the latest developments, lawyers from Blum’s organization have approached Winston & Strawn, Hunton Andrews & Kurth, and Adams and Reese, seeking clarification on whether these firms intend to continue using race as a factor in their application process. The firms have been given until October 13th to respond to this inquiry.

Make informed decisions in real-time. Subscribe to JDJournal and be in the know with the latest legal updates.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




Adams and Reese’s Decision to Abandon the Program:
In a notable development, Adams and Reese have decided to discontinue its “1L Minority Fellowship” program, informing Blum’s group of this decision.


Edward Blum’s legal pursuit against law firms with diversity fellowship programs underscores the ongoing debate over affirmative action, diversity, and inclusion efforts in the legal profession. It remains to be seen how these law firms will respond to the pressure and whether they will adjust their programs to align with federal civil rights laws.



Donâ€™t be a silent ninja! Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Associate Attorney

USA-PA-Exton

ASSOCIATE ATTORNEY McKenna Snyder LLC, a law firm in Exton, PA has an immediate opening for an ex...

Apply now

Attorney

USA-MI-Sturgis

Qualifications: HaasCaywood is seeking associate attorneys for our Coldwater and Sturgis, Michiga...

Apply now

Attorney

USA-MI-Coldwater

Qualifications: HaasCaywood is seeking associate attorneys for our Coldwater and Sturgis, Michiga...

Apply now

Deputy General Counsel / Senior Deputy General Counsel

USA-CA-Sacramento

Cal Cities Culture and Mission Cal Cities is dedicated to creating a collaborative and inclusive ...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with ...

Apply Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-Carlsbad

Carlsbad office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with 4-...

Apply Now

Education Law and Public Entity Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law and public ent...

Apply Now

Most Popular

Perkins Coie Widens Inclusivity of Diversity Fellowship Program
Legal News

Perkins Coie Widens Inclusivity of Diversity Fellowship Program
Baker McKenzie’s Bold Step: A Decade After Office Launch, a Pioneering Joint Venture in Korea
Breaking News

Baker McKenzie’s Bold Step: A Decade After Office Launch, a Pioneering Joint Venture in Korea
Legal Services Sector in the U.S. Witnesses Surge in Job Numbers in September
Legal Jobs

Legal Services Sector in the U.S. Witnesses Surge in Job Numbers in September
Biden Administration Proceeds with Border Wall Expansion Amidst Rising Migrant Crossings
Breaking News

Biden Administration Proceeds with Border Wall Expansion Amidst Rising Migrant Crossings
Nominee for Oregon Federal District Court Faces Intense Scrutiny on Diversity and Inclusion
Legal News

Nominee for Oregon Federal District Court Faces Intense Scrutiny on Diversity and Inclusion
U.S. Appeals Court Judge Issues Stark Warning on Social Media’s Impact on Civil Discourse
Law Students

U.S. Appeals Court Judge Issues Stark Warning on Social Media’s Impact on Civil Discourse
President Biden Nominates Seth Aframe to 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals
Legal News

President Biden Nominates Seth Aframe to 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals
Class Action Complaint Filed Against Emisphere Technologies, Inc.
Legal News

Class Action Complaint Filed Against Emisphere Technologies, Inc.
DOJ Announces Policy Shift: Self-Reporting Violations Encouraged for Acquisition Targets
Legal News

DOJ Announces Policy Shift: Self-Reporting Violations Encouraged for Acquisition Targets
Armstrong Teasdale Welcomes New Associates to Strengthen St. Louis and Kansas City Offices
Lawyers

Armstrong Teasdale Welcomes New Associates to Strengthen St. Louis and Kansas City Offices

Legal Career Resources

July 27, 2023 Best Law Firms to Work For: Fox Rothschild LLP

Fox Rothschild LLP: A Leader in Employee-Friendly Legal Services with an Excellent Work Environment Fox Rothschild LLP is a nationally recognized law firm committed to providing expert legal services and a positive work environment for its employees. With over 992 […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top