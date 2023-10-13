Lawyers

Historic Merger: Allen & Overy LLP and Shearman & Sterling LLP Join Forces
In a groundbreaking development within the legal sphere, Allen & Overy LLP and Shearman & Sterling LLP have completed their merger. This momentous event followed an overwhelming mandate from partners at both firms, with an impressive 99% approval rate.

A Resounding Partnership Vote

The partnership vote, held last Friday, has solidified the merger’s path, ushering in a new era for these prominent law firms. This extraordinary decision underscores a shared vision between the two legal giants and heralds a pivotal transformation in the legal industry, promising to reshape its landscape.

A Strategic Alliance for Enhanced Legal Services

This merger represents a strategic alliance that leverages the expertise, resources, and talent of Allen & Overy and Shearman & Sterling. Boasting decades of experience and a reputation for excellence, both firms have long been synonymous with top-tier legal services. The merger’s primary objective is to amplify their combined capabilities, enabling them to provide even better service to their existing and new clients.

  
Overwhelming Confidence in Merger Potential

The resounding approval by over 99% of partners at each firm underscores the immense confidence and trust in the merger’s potential to deliver exceptional legal services on a global scale. The synergies between these two firms are poised to create exciting opportunities for clients, offering a comprehensive suite of legal solutions spanning various industries and regions.

Shaping the Future of the Legal Industry

The legal world eagerly anticipates this merger’s unfolding and its impact on the industry. With the collective strength of Allen & Overy and Shearman & Sterling, the legal community can look forward to an era characterized by innovation, collaboration, and an even higher standard of legal excellence.

As the legal landscape evolves, this merger sets the stage for a dynamic future where clients will benefit from an expanded array of legal services and expertise. This historic moment reflects the global legal market’s ever-changing and increasingly interconnected nature.



