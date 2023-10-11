Akerman Law Firm Expands with Japan-Focused Team Led by Hiroshi Sarumida

Akerman’s New Japan Team

In a significant move, Akerman, a prominent U.S. law firm, announced the formation of a dedicated team focusing on Japan and Japanese business. The expansion comes with the hiring of Hiroshi Sarumida, an esteemed Japan dealmaker, who recently transitioned from rival law firm Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe.

Stay up-to-date without the overwhelming noise. Subscribe to JDJournal for a curated selection of the most relevant legal news.

What

Where

Search Jobs

Hiroshi Sarumida Takes the Helm

Hiroshi Sarumida has assumed a leadership role at Akerman’s New York office as the co-leader of the newly established Japan transactional team. Before this, he held a similar position at Orrick, bringing a wealth of experience and expertise to his new role.

A Stellar Track Record

Get JD Journal in Your Mail Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!

Subscribe

Sarumida is widely recognized for his involvement in several high-profile deals, including his representation of NTT Docomo, a prominent Japanese wireless carrier, in a monumental $40 billion buyout by its parent company, Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp. This transaction, which privatized the company in 2020, marked the largest-ever tender offer in Japan. In addition to this, Sarumida also played a pivotal role in representing Japanese pharmaceutical giant Otsuka Holdings in two notable acquisitions: the $3.5 billion purchase of U.S.-based Avanir Pharmaceuticals and the $886 million acquisition of U.S.-based Astex Pharmaceuticals.

A Trio of Legal Experts

Sarumida is not alone in spearheading Akerman’s new Japan sector team. Two accomplished legal professionals join him. Michael Doherty, who recently joined Akerman in March after a two-year stint at Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath, will co-lead the Japan transactional team alongside Sarumida. Richard Brosnick, a seasoned Akerman lawyer with a decade of experience, will serve as the team’s litigation lead.

Whether youâ€™re a recent law school grad or an experienced attorney, BCG Attorney Search has the job for you.

Growing Importance of Japan

Jonathan Awner, who co-leads Akerman’s corporate practice, emphasized the increasing significance of Japan for Akerman’s clients. This move underscores the firm’s commitment to providing specialized services and a deeper understanding of the Japanese business landscape.

Acknowledgement from Orrick

In response to Hiroshi Sarumida’s transition, an Orrick spokesperson conveyed their best wishes. The move underlines the competitive nature of the legal industry and the continual evolution of legal teams to cater to clients’ diverse and ever-changing needs.

This strategic expansion positions Akerman as a key player in Japan-focused legal services, capitalizing on the wealth of expertise and experience brought by Hiroshi Sarumida and his team.

Donâ€™t be a silent ninja! Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.





MOST POPULAR ARTICLES sponsored by BCG ATTORNEY SEARCH Read More