Legal News

Starbucks Faces Scrutiny Over Unionization Efforts: Judge Orders Disclosure
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

U.S. Judge Orders Starbucks to Reveal Spending on Unionization Efforts

In a recent development, Starbucks Corporation (SBUX.O) finds itself under the microscope as it faces scrutiny from U.S. regulators regarding its financial disclosures related to efforts to discuss unionization with its workers. A federal judge has ruled that Starbucks must furnish regulators with documents detailing its expenditures in this regard.

The Regulatory Probe

  
What
Where


The ruling, announced by the U.S. Labor Department on Friday, demands that Starbucks provide a comprehensive breakdown of expenses incurred while engaging workers regarding unionization. Specifically, the coffee giant must document travel expenses paid out for sending former CEO Howard Schultz and other top company officers to Buffalo, New York, in 2021. This trip followed workers in Buffalo filing a petition to hold a union election.

Want to know if youâ€™re earning what you deserve? Find out with LawCrossingâ€™s salary surveys.

The Labor Department’s investigation revolves around whether Starbucks should have disclosed expenses associated with the Buffalo trip and bonuses paid to the company officers involved. Federal law mandates that employers report fees intended to discourage organizing efforts and union membership among their workforce.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




Unionization Gains Momentum

Notably, in December 2021, a Starbucks location in Buffalo became the first in the company’s history to unionize, setting a precedent successfully. Subsequently, workers at over 360 Starbucks locations across the United States have followed suit, fueling concerns and allegations of union-busting practices within the company.



Facing Allegations and Legal Challenges

Starbucks and its former CEO, Howard Schultz, have been confronted with allegations of widespread illegal union-busting by workers, labor groups, and Democratic lawmakers. The company, however, has vehemently denied these claims and is currently defending itself against numerous complaints before the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB), which operates independently from the Labor Department.

Make informed decisions in real-time. Subscribe to JDJournal and be in the know with the latest legal updates.

Last week, the NLRB made a significant move by ordering Starbucks to disclose a document known as the “petition store playbook.” This document outlines the company’s strategies and responses to worker petitions seeking union elections. This directive came from a specific case involving organizing efforts at a Starbucks store in Connecticut.

Judge’s Orders

In the recent ruling issued by U.S. District Judge Marsha Pechman in Seattle, Starbucks was further directed to provide records of expenses incurred in establishing and maintaining a website to provide information about union organizing efforts.

In response to these developments, Starbucks stated that it has not been formally accused of any wrongdoing by the Labor Department. The company emphasized its commitment to engaging with government officials to provide clarification regarding its compliance with labor laws that span decades.

The Labor Department’s Perspective

Jeff Freund, the director of the Labor Department’s office responsible for enforcing reporting laws, expressed that the judge’s ruling will play a crucial role in the agency’s investigation. It will help determine whether Starbucks was obligated to report its expenses related to the Buffalo trip and the website.

The Labor Department initiated the process by serving Starbucks with a subpoena earlier in the year and subsequently filed a court petition in May after the company raised objections.

Starbucks’ Arguments

Starbucks had argued that the disclosure law did not necessitate the reporting of payments made to its employees who were actively involved in responding to unionization campaigns. The company contended that the Labor Department had never previously requested such information and that it was unlawful for the agency to change its stance without formally adopting a new rule.

In her ruling, Judge Pechman acknowledged Starbucks’ arguments and allowed the company to present these points as defenses if the Labor Department eventually accuses Starbucks of violating the disclosure law. However, she clarified that these arguments were not grounds to dismiss the issued subpoena.

Donâ€™t be a silent ninja! Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Associate Attorney

USA-PA-Exton

ASSOCIATE ATTORNEY McKenna Snyder LLC, a law firm in Exton, PA has an immediate opening for an ex...

Apply now

Attorney

USA-MI-Sturgis

Qualifications: HaasCaywood is seeking associate attorneys for our Coldwater and Sturgis, Michiga...

Apply now

Attorney

USA-MI-Coldwater

Qualifications: HaasCaywood is seeking associate attorneys for our Coldwater and Sturgis, Michiga...

Apply now

Insurance Defense Trial Attorney/ Senior Counsel

USA-CA-San Francisco

Job description Trial Attorney - Personal Injury Defense Full Job Description Hickey Smith ...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with ...

Apply Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-Carlsbad

Carlsbad office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with 4-...

Apply Now

Education Law and Public Entity Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law and public ent...

Apply Now

Most Popular

Federal Appeals Court Upholds Bans on Gender-Affirming Care for Transgender Minors
Legal News

Federal Appeals Court Upholds Bans on Gender-Affirming Care for Transgender Minors
Life Sciences Coalition Opposes Federal Antitrust Deal Review Changes
Legal News

Life Sciences Coalition Opposes Federal Antitrust Deal Review Changes
American Bar Association Proposes Free Speech Policies for Law Schools
Law Students

American Bar Association Proposes Free Speech Policies for Law Schools
Pre-Law Students Divided on Using GenAI Tools in Law School Admissions Essays
Law Students

Pre-Law Students Divided on Using GenAI Tools in Law School Admissions Essays
Supreme Court Declines Challenge: Potential for Expansion in Work Program
Legal News

Supreme Court Declines Challenge: Potential for Expansion in Work Program
Kirkland & Ellis Celebrates Sixth Consecutive Year of Record Partnership Promotions
Lawyers

Kirkland & Ellis Celebrates Sixth Consecutive Year of Record Partnership Promotions
Trump Faces Over $100 Million Real Estate Fraud Accusations as New York Trial Commences
Legal News

Trump Faces Over $100 Million Real Estate Fraud Accusations as New York Trial Commences
CIGNA Settles $37 Million Medicare Fraud Lawsuit
Legal News

CIGNA Settles $37 Million Medicare Fraud Lawsuit
Rimon Law Firm Expands through Merger with SilvermanAcampora
Legal News

Rimon Law Firm Expands through Merger with SilvermanAcampora
Student Loan Repayment Scams on the Rise: Safeguarding Borrowers
Law Students

Student Loan Repayment Scams on the Rise: Safeguarding Borrowers

Legal Career Resources

July 27, 2023 Best Law Firms to Work For: Fox Rothschild LLP

Fox Rothschild LLP: A Leader in Employee-Friendly Legal Services with an Excellent Work Environment Fox Rothschild LLP is a nationally recognized law firm committed to providing expert legal services and a positive work environment for its employees. With over 992 […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top