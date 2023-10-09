Perkins Coie Widens Inclusivity of Diversity Fellowship Program

In a significant development, Perkins Coie, a prominent Seattle-based law firm renowned for its robust legal practice, has recently announced a substantial transformation in its eligibility criteria for its diversity fellowship program. This change signifies the firm’s commitment to fostering inclusivity and diversity in the legal profession. This update comes as a response to legal challenges posed by an anti-affirmative action advocate, marking the second instance of such adjustments.

Expanding the Applicant Pool

Perkins Coie made the groundbreaking announcement on a Friday, signaling its commitment to diversity and inclusion. The modification in the eligibility criteria eliminates the previous restriction that had limited access to historically underrepresented groups, essentially broadening the applicant pool to include all law students. This significant alteration reflects the firm’s dedication to leveling the playing field and ensuring equal opportunities for all aspiring legal professionals.

Legal Challenges and Affirmative Action Advocate

This pivotal decision came on the cusp of a court-mandated deadline to address a lawsuit filed against the firm by an organization led by Edward Blum, a prominent opponent of affirmative action. Blum’s organization had initiated legal actions against both Perkins Coie and another prestigious law firm, Morrison & Foerster. They contended that these firms’ diversity fellowships unlawfully discriminated against individuals based on their race.

Morrison & Foerster’s Similar Alteration

Interestingly, Morrison & Foerster had recently taken a similar step by revising its fellowship program. They removed specific language that had initially restricted eligibility to Black, Hispanic, Native American, or LGBT applicants. In response to this change, Blum’s American Alliance for Equal Rights dropped the lawsuit against Morrison & Foerster. The law firm affirmed its unwavering commitment to creating opportunities for underrepresented groups in the legal profession, aligning with the evolving landscape of diversity and inclusion in the legal sector.

Supporting Diversity in the Legal Profession

Both Perkins Coie and Morrison & Foerster had introduced paid fellowships with the clear objective of promoting diversity within the legal profession. The initiative aimed to address the persistent challenge faced by major law firms in diversifying their partnership ranks. Eric McCrath, Chair of Morrison & Foerster, underlined the firm’s unswerving dedication to advancing diversity within the legal field.

Edward Blum’s Legal Pursuits

While Edward Blum did not comment specifically on Perkins Coie’s program changes, he expressed satisfaction with Morrison & Foerster’s decision to open their program to everyone, regardless of race or ethnicity. Blum’s legal efforts extend beyond these lawsuits, as his organization recently secured a significant ruling from the U.S. Supreme Court, challenging affirmative action policies employed by American colleges and universities to increase minority student enrollment.

In addition to the lawsuits against law firms, Blum also obtained a court order blocking a venture capital firm’s grant program for Black women-led businesses. Furthermore, he continues to pursue cases challenging race-conscious admissions policies in military academies, demonstrating his unwavering commitment to influencing policies related to affirmative action and diversity.

Revamped Criteria for Perkins Coie’s Diversity Fellowship

The lawsuit against Perkins Coie had contested that their diversity fellowship, established in 1991, unlawfully limited eligibility based on race. Under the revised criteria unveiled, Perkins Coie will now accept applications from all first-year law students for their 2024 program, irrespective of race or gender identity. Applicants will also be required to compose essays discussing their life experiences, with evaluations based on their contributions to promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion.

Successful fellows have the opportunity to receive stipends of $15,000 and secure paid positions as summer associates, potentially paving the way to full-time employment at prestigious law firms. Those who return for a second year as fellows will receive enhanced stipends of $25,000.

In Conclusion

Perkins Coie’s decision to expand the inclusivity of its diversity fellowship program represents a noteworthy stride towards a more diverse and inclusive legal profession. In a rapidly evolving landscape, legal firms are taking proactive steps to promote equity and inclusivity, while simultaneously addressing legal challenges related to affirmative action. Edward Blum’s ongoing legal pursuits continue to shape the discourse on affirmative action policies and diversity initiatives across various sectors in the United States.

