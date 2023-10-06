Legal News

Class Action Complaint Filed Against Emisphere Technologies, Inc.
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

Entwistle & Cappucci LLP (Entwistle & Cappucci) has initiated a class action complaint against Emisphere Technologies, Inc. (Emisphere) and certain of the Company’s officers and directors on behalf of a class (the Class). This lawsuit, titled “S/M Merger Arbitrage, L.P. v. Emisphere Technologies, Inc., No. 23-cv-20898 (D.N.J.),” follows an ongoing investigation by Entwistle & Cappucci. The Class comprises all individuals and entities that sold shares of Emisphere common stock (OTCBB: EMIS) from November 6, 2020, through December 8, 2020, which is the Class Period.

Allegations of Artificial Stock Price Depression

The basis of this lawsuit stems from the $1.8 billion merger (the Merger) announced by Emisphere on November 6, 2020, with Novo Nordisk A/S (Novo Nordisk). The complaint alleges that the defendants intentionally depressed the price of Emisphere common stock during the Class Period to ensure the consummation of the Merger. This alleged manipulation aimed at securing substantial payouts for defendants Mark H. Rachesky, Michael Weiser, and Timothy Rothwell as a result of the merger. To execute this scheme, the defendants are accused of making numerous materially false and misleading statements and omissions of material facts in the proxy statement (the Proxy) and other public information related to the Merger.

Want to know if youâ€™re earning what you deserve? Find out with LawCrossingâ€™s salary surveys.

  
What
Where


The Origins of the Merger

The Merger was rooted in a longstanding business relationship between Emisphere and Novo Nordisk. Emisphere had licensed its patented drug delivery technology to Novo Nordisk under a 2008 royalty agreement (the Royalty Agreement). This agreement allowed Novo Nordisk to use Emisphere’s patented delivery mechanism for Rybelsus, a highly regarded drug approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for treating type 2 diabetes. In return, Novo Nordisk was obligated to make milestone and royalty payments to Emisphere based on Rybelsus’s net sales.

Over the years, the Royalty Agreement underwent multiple amendments. Under one such modification, defendant Rachesky and his investment funds, as Emisphere’s controlling shareholders, gained the right to receive a direct royalty stream of 0.5% of Novo Nordisk’s net sales of Rybelsus and other products utilizing Emisphere’s technology, referred to as the MHR Royalties.

Merger Negotiations and Agreements

In November 2019, amid an intellectual property dispute between the two companies, Novo Nordisk began discussing acquiring Emisphere. Merger negotiations continued throughout 2020, with Novo Nordisk making several proposals. These discussions culminated in Novo Nordisk’s “best and final” offer of $1.8 billion on August 24, 2020. Subsequently, Emisphere and Novo Nordisk executed a merger agreement on November 5, 2020, which set forth the terms of the Merger. Under this agreement, Novo Nordisk agreed to pay $1.35 billion to Emisphere’s shareholders in exchange for their Emisphere common stock. Additionally, a separate agreement was made for Novo Nordisk to pay defendant Rachesky an extra $450 million to acquire the MHR Royalties. Defendants Rothwell and Weiser also received substantial payouts under the Merger Agreement.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




Make informed decisions in real-time. Subscribe to JDJournal and be in the know with the latest legal updates.

Emisphere publicly announced the Merger on November 6, 2020, through a press release and later issued the Proxy to its shareholders on November 16, 2020. The press release and the Proxy portrayed the Merger as a positive development for Emisphere shareholders. The Merger was successfully concluded on December 8, 2020, with shareholders who sold their Emisphere common stock receiving $7.83 per share as the Merger Consideration.



Allegations of False and Misleading Statements

According to the complaint, the defendants’ public statements regarding the Merger were false and misleading. These statements failed to disclose crucial facts, including:

  1. Defendant Rachesky manipulated the sale process to secure substantial financial benefits from the Merger, particularly his insistence on a transaction structure that offered significant personal tax savings on his $450 million payment for the MHR Royalties.
  2. Defendants Rothwell and Weiser adjusted Emisphere’s financial projections downward, justifying the inadequate Merger Consideration.
  3. Emisphere’s consistent modeling of internal financial projections indicates significantly higher valuations, supporting a better merger consideration for shareholders.
  4. Emisphere’s involvement in an extensive intellectual property dispute with Novo Nordisk is a critical aspect of the Merger negotiations with implications for substantial royalty payments to the Company.

Donâ€™t be a silent ninja! Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

Related Items:, , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Associate Attorney

USA-PA-Exton

ASSOCIATE ATTORNEY McKenna Snyder LLC, a law firm in Exton, PA has an immediate opening for an ex...

Apply now

Attorney

USA-MI-Sturgis

Qualifications: HaasCaywood is seeking associate attorneys for our Coldwater and Sturgis, Michiga...

Apply now

Attorney

USA-MI-Coldwater

Qualifications: HaasCaywood is seeking associate attorneys for our Coldwater and Sturgis, Michiga...

Apply now

Insurance Defense Trial Attorney/ Senior Counsel

USA-CA-San Francisco

Job description Trial Attorney - Personal Injury Defense Full Job Description Hickey Smith ...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with ...

Apply Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-Carlsbad

Carlsbad office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with 4-...

Apply Now

Education Law and Public Entity Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law and public ent...

Apply Now

Most Popular

Baker McKenzie Welcomes Colleen Baime to Strengthen its Chicago Roots
Lawyers

Baker McKenzie Welcomes Colleen Baime to Strengthen its Chicago Roots
New Tools for U.S. Law Firms to Safeguard Diversity Programs After Supreme Court Ruling
Legal News

New Tools for U.S. Law Firms to Safeguard Diversity Programs After Supreme Court Ruling
Federal Appeals Court Rejects Lawsuit Accusing Polsinelli of Breach in Legal Counsel Agreement
Legal News

Federal Appeals Court Rejects Lawsuit Accusing Polsinelli of Breach in Legal Counsel Agreement
Is Pursuing a Master’s Degree Still a Lucrative Investment?
Law Students

Is Pursuing a Master’s Degree Still a Lucrative Investment?
Former U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch Joins Pioneering Initiative to Guide Companies Navigating Diversity Challenges
Lawyers

Former U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch Joins Pioneering Initiative to Guide Companies Navigating Diversity Challenges
Latham & Watkins Attracts Prominent M&A Lawyers from Fried Frank
Lawyers

Latham & Watkins Attracts Prominent M&A Lawyers from Fried Frank
Weil, Gotshal & Manges Welcomes Prominent Energy Lawyer Irina Tsveklova to the Houston Office
Lawyers

Weil, Gotshal & Manges Welcomes Prominent Energy Lawyer Irina Tsveklova to the Houston Office
Former Goldman Sachs and Blackstone Analysts Face Insider Trading Charges
Breaking News

Former Goldman Sachs and Blackstone Analysts Face Insider Trading Charges
Michigan Supreme Court Implements New Pronoun Usage Rule
Legal News

Michigan Supreme Court Implements New Pronoun Usage Rule
Starbucks Found Guilty of Violating Labor Laws Nationwide
Legal News

Starbucks Found Guilty of Violating Labor Laws Nationwide

Legal Career Resources

July 27, 2023 Best Law Firms to Work For: Fox Rothschild LLP

Fox Rothschild LLP: A Leader in Employee-Friendly Legal Services with an Excellent Work Environment Fox Rothschild LLP is a nationally recognized law firm committed to providing expert legal services and a positive work environment for its employees. With over 992 […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top