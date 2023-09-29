Weil, Gotshal & Manges Welcomes Prominent Energy Lawyer Irina Tsveklova to the Houston Office

Global law firm Weil, Gotshal & Manges has expanded its Houston office with the addition of renowned energy transactions lawyer Irina Tsveklova. The firm announced this significant hire on a recent Thursday morning. Tsveklova, who previously held the position of counsel at Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman, joins Weil, bringing her a wealth of expertise and experience in energy-related legal matters.

Strategic Move to Strengthen Houston’s Presence

Weil’s decision to bring Tsveklova on board reflects its steadfast commitment to bolstering its foothold in the competitive Houston legal landscape. Tsveklova’s arrival signifies a significant milestone, as she becomes the fourth energy partner to join Weil’s Houston office within the last five months. Notably, she is the second partner to transition from a law firm previously engaged in merger discussions.

Attracting Top Legal Talent in a Series of High-Profile Hires

Weil Gotshal & Manges has been actively pursuing a strategy of attracting top-tier legal talent in recent months. A notable example is the recruitment of Omar Samji in April, the former Head of Energy Innovation at Shearman & Sterling. This strategic move occurred shortly after Shearman & Sterling abandoned merger talks with Hogan Lovells but before the news of a potential merger with Allen & Overy emerged in May.

Commitment to Excellence in the Energy Sector

Weil’s ongoing expansion in the energy sector and ability to draw legal experts of Irina Tsveklova’s caliber underscores its dedication to delivering exceptional legal services to clients within this dynamic and crucial industry. Tsveklova’s impressive track record and profound understanding of energy transactions are anticipated to enhance further the firm’s standing as a preeminent player in the legal arena.

