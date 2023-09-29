Legal News

Michigan Supreme Court Implements New Pronoun Usage Rule
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

In a historic decision, the Michigan Supreme Court recently approved a groundbreaking rule to ensure that judges use pronouns consistent with the preferences of parties and lawyers involved in legal proceedings. This innovative move sets Michigan apart as the first state to introduce such a progressive policy in its courtrooms. The rule, which received a 5-2 majority vote, is slated to take effect from January 1st, according to reports from the Associated Press, Courthouse News Service, and Reuters.

A Landmark Ruling for Inclusive Language

Under this newly established rule, judges are now mandated to employ pronouns that align with the expressed preferences of the parties and attorneys involved in the case at hand. In a concurring opinion, Justice Elizabeth Welch highlighted that judges who choose not to utilize the designated pronouns have the alternative option of employing neutral forms of address, such as “Attorney Smith” or “Plaintiff Smith.”

Whether youâ€™re a recent law school grad or an experienced attorney, BCG Attorney Search has the job for you.

  
What
Where


Preferences Clearly Defined

The rule allows parties and lawyers to specify their preferred forms of address and pronouns within the name section of case captions. These preferred forms of address encompass Ms., Mr., or Mx. The available pronoun groups consist of he/him/his, she/her/hers, or they/them/theirs.

Flexibility in Addressing Parties and Attorneys

In line with the new rule, judges have the flexibility to use a person’s name, their preferred salutation, personal pronouns, or “other respectful means that is not inconsistent with the individual’s designated salutation or personal pronoun” when addressing, referring to, or identifying the party or attorney, whether in oral communication or written documents.

A Divisive Debate

While the rule passed with a majority vote, it did not come without controversy. Justice Brian Zahra, one of the dissenting voices, noted that the proposed rule had generated substantial comments, both in support and opposition, before its adoption. He argued that this issue remains a dynamic and contentious political debate, suggesting that the judicial branch should not have intervened to resolve it.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




Stay up-to-date without the overwhelming noise. Subscribe to JDJournal for a curated selection of the most relevant legal news.

This landmark ruling by the Michigan Supreme Court signifies a significant step toward fostering more inclusive and respectful language within the state’s legal system, setting a precedent that may inspire similar initiatives in other jurisdictions across the United States.



Donâ€™t be a silent ninja! Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

Related Items:, , , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Paralegal/Litigation Support Specialist

USA-CO-Englewood

Pay $50,000 - $70,000 a year Job Type Full-time Benefits Pulled from the full job des...

Apply now

Tax Attorney (Remote)

USA-FL-Boca Raton

Modern virtual tax law firm is seeking an associate level tax controversy attorney with 4-6 years of...

Apply now

Collections Paralegal

USA-OH-Blue Ash

Growing Ohio real estate law firm is looking for a paralegal to join our dynamic and engaging Cincin...

Apply now

Collections Attorney

USA-OH-Blue Ash

Growing Ohio real estate law firm is looking for an associate attorney to join our dynamic and engag...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Junior To Mid-Level Patent Associate Attorney

USA-FL-Doral

Doral office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a junior to mid-level patent associa...

Apply Now

Commercial Litigation Attorney

USA-LA-Lafayette

Lafayette office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a commercial litigation attorney...

Apply Now

Mid-level Intellectual Property Litigation Associate Attorney

USA-CA-Los Angeles

Los Angeles office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a mid-level intellectual prope...

Apply Now

Most Popular

Supreme Court Justice Kagan Advocates for Ethics Code Amidst Thomas Controversy
Legal Ethics

Supreme Court Justice Kagan Advocates for Ethics Code Amidst Thomas Controversy
California Bar Exam Fees to Increase in February
Law Students

California Bar Exam Fees to Increase in February
New York Lawsuit Against Donald Trump’s Business: Clash in Court
Legal News

New York Lawsuit Against Donald Trump’s Business: Clash in Court
U.S. Supreme Court Extends Block on Biden’s Social Media Misinformation Order
Legal News

U.S. Supreme Court Extends Block on Biden’s Social Media Misinformation Order
Allegations Surface: FTX Founder Accuses Sullivan & Cromwell of Manipulation
Breaking News

Allegations Surface: FTX Founder Accuses Sullivan & Cromwell of Manipulation
Federal Judge Awards Reduced Fees in Landmark Gun Rights Case – Latest Update 2023
Legal News

Federal Judge Awards Reduced Fees in Landmark Gun Rights Case – Latest Update 2023
California State Bar Considers Innovative Licensing Pathway for Law Graduates
Law Students

California State Bar Considers Innovative Licensing Pathway for Law Graduates
Robert Kindler Returns to Law, Sees Lawyers as Deal-Makers
Lawyers

Robert Kindler Returns to Law, Sees Lawyers as Deal-Makers
Stroock & Pillsbury Enter Talks: Potential Merger on the Horizon
Legal News

Stroock & Pillsbury Enter Talks: Potential Merger on the Horizon
Disgraced Lawyer Alex Murdaugh Pleads Guilty to 22 Federal Charges
Bad Lawyers

Disgraced Lawyer Alex Murdaugh Pleads Guilty to 22 Federal Charges

Legal Career Resources

July 27, 2023 Best Law Firms to Work For: Fox Rothschild LLP

Fox Rothschild LLP: A Leader in Employee-Friendly Legal Services with an Excellent Work Environment Fox Rothschild LLP is a nationally recognized law firm committed to providing expert legal services and a positive work environment for its employees. With over 992 […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top