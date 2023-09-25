Legal News

Marriott Faces $20 Million Verdict in Disability Accommodation Case
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

A San Francisco jury recently delivered a groundbreaking verdict, holding Marriott International, Inc. accountable for its failure to accommodate a long-serving employee’s disability. The judgment includes a $5 million compensation for non-economic damages stemming from emotional distress, pain, and suffering, along with an additional $15 million in punitive damages, totaling a substantial $20 million.

The Case of Daniel Callahan

A Dedicated Concierge’s Struggle

At the heart of this legal battle stands Daniel Callahan, a devoted concierge who dedicated nearly three decades of his life to the San Francisco Marquis Marriott. In 2014, Callahan’s life took a dramatic turn when he suffered a spinal cord injury, rendering him an incomplete paraplegic. Despite his debilitating condition, he demonstrated remarkable resilience, returning to work in January 2015, albeit relying on a cane and prosthetic device for mobility as a walking paraplegic.

  
What
Where


While Callahan could fulfill his professional duties, he needed specific accommodations, most crucially, the ability to alternate between sitting and standing while on the job.

Years of Accommodation

Marriott’s Initial Cooperation

Between January 2015 and December 2018, Marriott accommodated Callahan’s medical work restriction without objection. Remarkably, Marriott permitted concierges to switch between sitting and standing, even if they didn’t require it as a medical necessity.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




Donâ€™t waste time scrolling through job postings. BCG Attorney Search has the best legal jobs in your area.

The Turning Point in 2019

Renovation Sparks Conflict



The situation took a sharp turn in 2019 following Marriott’s extensive $150 million renovation of the San Francisco Marquis Marriott. The renovation resulted in a workstation for concierges that lacked adequate leg space beneath the table, rendering it impossible for Callahan to sit while performing his duties. Over the next eight months, Callahan sought Marriott’s cooperation in adapting the workstation to meet his medical needs, only to face consistent refusals. Callahan’s physicians sent multiple notes to Marriott outlining his physical limitations and the required accommodations.

A Forced Departure

End of Employment

By September 2019, Callahan and his medical team concluded that he could no longer continue working due to the escalating pain caused by his job. Marriott’s defense highlighted that Mr. Callahan’s concierge position was eliminated as part of COVID-related layoffs in 2020, with no concierges being rehired.

Simplify your legal research. Subscribe to JDJournal and stay informed with just a click.

Upholding Accommodation Laws

The Importance of Legal Precedent

David deRubertis, the lead trial lawyer for Callahan, underscored the significance of this case in emphasizing the importance of accommodation laws. He asserted that when companies adhere to these laws, employees with disabilities can maintain productive employment. Conversely, when companies fail to accommodate disabled workers, loyal employees like Dan Callahan are pushed out of the workforce. The jury’s message resounded clearly: companies must provide straightforward accommodations to disabled workers, or they will face legal repercussions.

Legal Representation

Defenders of Rights

Daniel Callahan was skillfully represented by David M. deRubertis of The deRubertis Law Firm, APC, located in Beverly Hills, CA, Susan Rubenstein of The Law Offices of Susan Rubenstein in San Francisco, CA, and Patrice L. Goldman of San Rafael, CA. The deRubertis Law Firm, APC, specializes in representing employees in various employment disputes, including sexual harassment, wrongful termination, discrimination, retaliation cases, and personal injury and criminal death matters. Renowned for handling high-profile, high-value cases, the firm’s lawyers have garnered numerous accolades within the legal industry.

Donâ€™t be a silent ninja! Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

Related Items:, , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Litigation Firm Billing Manager or Coordinator

USA-CA-Beverly Hills

Job Description Victor Rane is a growing litigation and trial firm with experienced attorneys loo...

Apply now

Complex Commercial Litigation Attorney

USA-FL-Winter Park

Byrd Campbell, P.A., a respected, well-established national firm, based in Winter Park, Florida, see...

Apply now

Law Clerk

USA-TN-Liberty

A law clerk or a judicial clerk is a person, generally someone who provides dire...

Apply now

Paralegal

USA-GA-Dallas

Paralegals support lawyers by maintaining, drafting documents, and organizing files, calling on lega...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Junior To Mid-Level Patent Associate Attorney

USA-FL-Doral

Doral office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a junior to mid-level patent associa...

Apply Now

Commercial Litigation Attorney

USA-LA-Lafayette

Lafayette office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a commercial litigation attorney...

Apply Now

Mid-level Intellectual Property Litigation Associate Attorney

USA-CA-Los Angeles

Los Angeles office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a mid-level intellectual prope...

Apply Now

Most Popular

Michigan State University’s Confidentiality Investigation with Jones Day
Legal News

Michigan State University’s Confidentiality Investigation with Jones Day
CSC Appoints Michael C. Morcom as Managing Director for Latin America
Lawyers

CSC Appoints Michael C. Morcom as Managing Director for Latin America
Hilton Names Anne-Marie Dâ€™Angelo as General Counsel, Succeeding Kristin Campbell
Lawyers

Hilton Names Anne-Marie Dâ€™Angelo as General Counsel, Succeeding Kristin Campbell
Fort Belknap Lawsuit: Allegations Against Attorney Jennifer Weddle and Greenberg Traurig LLP
Legal News

Fort Belknap Lawsuit: Allegations Against Attorney Jennifer Weddle and Greenberg Traurig LLP
U.S. News & World Report Unveils Groundbreaking Changes in Annual College Rankings
Law Students

U.S. News & World Report Unveils Groundbreaking Changes in Annual College Rankings
Equinox Appoints Arlene Hong as Chief Legal Officer
Lawyers

Equinox Appoints Arlene Hong as Chief Legal Officer
Ex-Twitter Employees Secure Negotiations with Elon Musk’s X
Legal Layoff News

Ex-Twitter Employees Secure Negotiations with Elon Musk’s X
New York State Enforces Pay Transparency Law
Legal News

New York State Enforces Pay Transparency Law
Oregon Judge to Rule on Gun Control Law: A Legal Battle Over Second Amendment Rights
Law Students

Oregon Judge to Rule on Gun Control Law: A Legal Battle Over Second Amendment Rights
Google Antitrust Trial: Verizon Executive Testifies About Default Agreements
Legal Technology News

Google Antitrust Trial: Verizon Executive Testifies About Default Agreements

Legal Career Resources

July 27, 2023 Best Law Firms to Work For: Fox Rothschild LLP

Fox Rothschild LLP: A Leader in Employee-Friendly Legal Services with an Excellent Work Environment Fox Rothschild LLP is a nationally recognized law firm committed to providing expert legal services and a positive work environment for its employees. With over 992 […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top