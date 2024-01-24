Legal News

Oregon Jury Orders PacifiCorp to Pay $62 Million in Wildfire Damages
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

An Oregon state jury has ruled against PacifiCorp, an electric utility owned by Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway, ordering the company to pay a minimum of $62 million to nine homeowners whose properties suffered damages in the devastating wildfires that struck the state in 2020.

Verdict Details

Based in Portland, where PacifiCorp is headquartered, the jury granted the homeowners nearly $6.3 million to cover property damage and other economic losses. Additionally, a substantial $56 million was awarded for emotional distress, pain, and suffering. The trial, which commenced on January 9 in Multnomah County Circuit Court, is the first of at least two scheduled this year to establish a precedent for determining the compensation owed by PacifiCorp to Oregon residents affected by the 2020 wildfires.

Want to know if youâ€™re earning what you deserve? Find out with LawCrossingâ€™s salary surveys.

  
What
Where


Scope of Liability

The fires during Labor Day weekend in 2020 caused an estimated $1.9 billion in property damage and other losses, affecting around 2,400 properties, according to state estimates. With approximately 5,000 homeowners and business owners filing a class action against PacifiCorp in 2020, the company faces potential liabilities running into billions of dollars.

Company Response and Appeal

Despite the jury’s decision, PacifiCorp remains steadfast in its position, intending to appeal the verdict. The company’s spokesperson mentioned ongoing settlements for separate claims related to the fires and expressed a commitment to resolving other “reasonable” claims.

Legal Precedent

This ruling follows a previous jury decision in June, which found PacifiCorp liable for the fires, determining gross negligence in the failure to shut down power lines during high winds that ignited the wildfires. Punitive damages, set at 25% of compensatory damages, were established in the earlier trial and applied to all plaintiffs, potentially boosting overall recovery for victims.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




Company’s Defense

PacifiCorp maintains its defense against allegations, asserting that power shutoffs were unnecessary based on the information available to them. The company also contends that plaintiffs failed to establish its equipment as the cause of the wildfires.

Uncover exclusive insights and strategic approaches through the State of the Lateral Law Firm Legal Market 2024â€”an in-depth report delving into the intricate patterns and current trends within the lateral law firm market.



Victim Testimonies

During the trial, victims shared harrowing experiences of escaping the flames. In his late 60s, one victim recounted jumping from a 30-foot cliff into a river with his wife and cat to evade the Santiam Canyon fire. Other victims described walls of flames from fires like the Echo Mountain fire in Lincoln County and the South Obenchain fire in Jackson County.

Compensation Requests

Plaintiffs’ attorneys sought at least $5 million in damages for pain and suffering and other non-economic harms for each plaintiff, in addition to property damage costs. PacifiCorp’s defense proposed that awards of $2 million or less per plaintiff would be sufficient compensation for non-economic harms.

Devastation in 2020

The wildfires in Oregon during 2020 scorched approximately 1,900 square miles (1.22 million acres), destroying over 5,000 structures and resulting in at least nine casualties.

Donâ€™t be a silent ninja! Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Associate Attorney

USA-PA-Exton

ASSOCIATE ATTORNEY McKenna Snyder LLC, a law firm in Exton, PA has an immediate opening for an ex...

Apply now

Attorney

USA-MI-Sturgis

Qualifications: HaasCaywood is seeking associate attorneys for our Coldwater and Sturgis, Michiga...

Apply now

Attorney

USA-MI-Coldwater

Qualifications: HaasCaywood is seeking associate attorneys for our Coldwater and Sturgis, Michiga...

Apply now

Insurance Defense Trial Attorney/ Senior Counsel

USA-CA-San Francisco

Job description Trial Attorney - Personal Injury Defense Full Job Description Hickey Smith ...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with ...

Apply Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-Carlsbad

Carlsbad office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with 4-...

Apply Now

Education Law and Public Entity Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law and public ent...

Apply Now

Most Popular

Controversial Election Lawsuit Faces Upheld Sanctions by Supreme Court Challenge
Legal News

Controversial Election Lawsuit Faces Upheld Sanctions by Supreme Court Challenge
Iowa Attorney General Accuses TikTok of Misleading Parents in Lawsuit
Legal News

Iowa Attorney General Accuses TikTok of Misleading Parents in Lawsuit
Critical Failures in Police Response to Uvalde School Shooting Uncovered by U.S. Justice Department
Law Students

Critical Failures in Police Response to Uvalde School Shooting Uncovered by U.S. Justice Department
Former Black Associate Files Discrimination Lawsuit Against Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders
Lawyers

Former Black Associate Files Discrimination Lawsuit Against Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders
Unraveling the Ideological Tapestry of Big Law: A Fresh Perspective on Legal Leanings
Breaking News

Unraveling the Ideological Tapestry of Big Law: A Fresh Perspective on Legal Leanings
Colorado Supreme Court Strikes Down Firm’s Attempt to Enforce Client Transfer Fees
Lawyers

Colorado Supreme Court Strikes Down Firm’s Attempt to Enforce Client Transfer Fees
JD-Next Exam Faces Scrutiny as ABA Consultant Recommends Caution
Law Students

JD-Next Exam Faces Scrutiny as ABA Consultant Recommends Caution
North Carolina Supreme Court Justice Anita Earls Cleared of Ethics Probe
Legal News

North Carolina Supreme Court Justice Anita Earls Cleared of Ethics Probe
Digital World Acquisition Explores Funding Options for Trump Media Merger
Legal News

Digital World Acquisition Explores Funding Options for Trump Media Merger
Freelancers Challenge Biden Administration’s Contractor Classification Rule in Landmark Lawsuit
Legal News

Freelancers Challenge Biden Administration’s Contractor Classification Rule in Landmark Lawsuit

Legal Career Resources

January 23, 2024 Unlock Valuable Insights with the 2024 State of the Lateral Law Firm Legal Market Report

Los Angeles, California -January 23, 2024 â€” Harrison Barnes, CEO of BCG Attorney Search, is thrilled to announce the release of the highly anticipated 2024 State of the Lateral Law Firm Legal Market report. This comprehensive document promises to provide […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2024 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top