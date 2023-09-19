Lawyers

CSC Appoints Michael C. Morcom as Managing Director for Latin America
CSC Welcomes Michael C. Morcom as Managing Director for Latin America

Driving Growth in Corporate Trust and Agency Services

CSC, the globally recognized leader in business, legal, tax, and digital brand services, has strategically moved by appointing Michael C. Morcom as the Managing Director for Latin America. Morcom takes the helm in a pivotal role aimed at propelling growth in the Latin American market, where he will oversee the comprehensive suite of corporate trust and agency services provided by CSC’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Delaware Trust Company.

  
A Wealth of Expertise

With a substantial corporate trust and agency services background and a profound understanding of local and international capital markets, Morcom is set to infuse the team with his extensive knowledge and expertise. He enthusiastically stated, “I’m excited to join CSC’s exceptional team and contribute to its continued success. I eagerly anticipate leveraging my experience to lead the expansion of our global capital markets initiatives in Latin America and advance our product development efforts.”

Reporting to Dan Fisher

Reporting directly to Dan Fisher, the Executive Vice President of Global Capital Markets for the Americas, overseeing corporate trust, agency, and independent director services, Morcom’s appointment has been met with enthusiasm. Fisher expressed, “We warmly welcome Michael to our team. His proven capabilities in cross-border trust and agency services and his vision for expanding our global products and services align perfectly with our strategic goals. We anticipate his guidance will further enhance our service offerings and position us for sustained exceptional growth.”



A Distinguished Career

Michael C. Morcom brings nearly three decades of experience in financial services to his new role. His most recent position was Director and Head of Latin America Issuer Services Sales at Citibank in New York. In addition to his tenure at Citibank, he has held significant positions at Ambac Assurance Corporation, Barclays Capital, Duff & Phelps Credit Rating Company, and The Chase Manhattan Bank.

