Hilton Names Anne-Marie Dâ€™Angelo as General Counsel, Succeeding Kristin Campbell
Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. Appoints Anne-Marie Dâ€™Angelo as General Counsel, Succeeding Kristin Campbell

In a significant leadership change, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has announced the appointment of Anne-Marie Dâ€™Angelo as its new General Counsel. Dâ€™Angelo takes the reins from the retiring Kristin Campbell, who had been serving as the legal chief for the global hotel chain for over a decade. This strategic move comes as Hilton navigates various challenges, including those posed by the pandemic.

Dâ€™Angelo’s Diverse Legal Background

Anne-Marie Dâ€™Angelo, who joins Hilton from a recent stint as a consultant at Molson Coors Beverage Co., has a prosperous legal career spanning various industries. She assumed the top legal and government affairs position at Molson Coors in late 2021. However, she stepped down in April after just over a year in the role, citing personal reasons. Her departure coincided with her vocal discussion of cultural challenges within the beer giant, offering a glimpse into her commitment to fostering a positive workplace environment.

Before her tenure at Molson Coors, Dâ€™Angelo was the Chief Legal Officer for NiSource Inc., an electric utility company, and Global Brass & Copper Inc., a manufacturer. Her extensive experience includes over a dozen years in various in-house legal roles at McDonaldâ€™s Corp.

Hilton’s Confidence in Dâ€™Angelo

Christopher Nassetta, Hilton’s President and Chief Executive, expressed confidence in Dâ€™Angelo, applauding her business acumen. He emphasized her status as a respected leader with a proven track record across industries and complex legal matters. Nassetta anticipates that Dâ€™Angelo will provide exceptional strategic guidance while upholding Hilton’s values and integrity.



Dâ€™Angelo’s Aspirations

In a statement released by Hilton, Anne-Marie Dâ€™Angelo expressed her enthusiasm about joining a company with a “global presence and powerful franchise model.” She believes in Hilton’s ability to impact businesses and travelers worldwide positively.

Community Engagement

Dâ€™Angeloâ€™s commitment to diversity and inclusion is evident through her involvement as a member of the advisory council for Poder25. This initiative, launched by the Hispanic National Bar Association, aims to increase the representation of Latino law department leaders at Fortune 1000 companies.

With Anne-Marie Dâ€™Angelo assuming the role of General Counsel, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. is poised to continue its journey, navigating the evolving landscape of the global hospitality industry.

