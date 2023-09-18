Breaking News

U.S. News & World Report Unveils Groundbreaking Changes in Annual College Rankings
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

Examining the Overhaul of U.S. News & World Report’s College Rankings

A New Methodological Shift

U.S. News & World Report recently revealed its annual list of the nation’s top colleges, accompanied by what the magazine has described as “the most significant methodological change in the rankings’ history.”

  
What
Where


Prioritizing Equity and Student Outcomes

In response to years of scrutiny, the latest rankings aim to achieve more significant equity and emphasize student outcomes upon graduation, aligning the publication with the practices of other ranking systems. This shift has resulted in notable improvements for several public state schools, with institutions like Texas A&M University and Rutgers University experiencing significant upward rankings. However, top-tier colleges, including some of the nation’s wealthiest and most selective institutions, have remained largely unaffected, leading critics to dismiss the changes as marginal.

Top Colleges Maintain Their Positions

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




The new rankings continue to place Princeton at the top, securing its position as the No. 1 ranked school. Following closely, M.I.T. retains its second-place position, while Harvard and Stanford share the third spot. This consistency at the pinnacle suggests that while the methodology may have evolved, these institutions continue to excel.

Expert Opinions on Rankings



While these ranking updates generate significant discussion, college admissions experts emphasize that rankings, regardless of their calculation methods, should be just one factor among many when considering educational institutions. Akil Bello, the Director of Advocacy and Advancement for the National Center for Fair and Open Testing, aptly reminds us, “Rankings are someone’s opinion filtered through math.”

Stay up-to-date without the overwhelming noise. Subscribe to JDJournal for a curated selection of the most relevant legal news.

Notable Methodology Changes

U.S. News & World Report’s Executive Chairman and CEO, Eric Gertler, has termed the new methodology adjustments “significant.” This year’s rankings assign greater weight to student outcomes, including post-graduate earnings and borrower debt. According to Gertler, these changes reflect an ongoing effort to ensure that the orders prioritize what matters most to students when choosing a college.

Debates Over Methodology

Despite these claims, some admissions experts, including Akil Bello, contend that the core methodology remains largely unchanged. U.S. News explained its new approach in a press release on its website, highlighting the removal of five long-standing factors, adjustments to the weight of others, and introducing new criteria.

Subtle Movement in the Rankings

College admissions consultant Brooke Hanson notes that while the top-ranked colleges have remained relatively stable, there has been subtle movement among institutions in the middle tier. She suggests that state schools with extensive research departments, large class sizes, and low alumni giving are among the actual beneficiaries of the new methodology.

The Catalyst for Change

The overhaul of U.S. News & World Report’s college rankings comes against increasing hostility within the higher education community towards such orders. In February 2022, Columbia University faced allegations of providing erroneous data to U.S. News, prompting a critical internal review. This incident, which included misrepresentations related to class sizes and faculty qualifications, led to removing these factors from the latest rankings and raising questions about the list’s credibility.

Whether youâ€™re a recent law school grad or an experienced attorney, BCG Attorney Search has the job for you.

Additionally, in November 2022, Yale and Harvard law schools decided to no longer participate in U.S. News & World Report’s graduate school rankings. This move sparked a broader wave of protests from other institutions, with many expressing concerns about the impact of orders on education and professional advancement. While these protests were primarily related to graduate school rankings, the methodology changes apply to the undergraduate list, where most institutions continue to participate.

Donâ€™t be a silent ninja! Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

Related Items:, , , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Employment Attorney

USA-FL-Tampa

What our attorneys do: Defend employment law cases in federal and state courts throughout...

Apply now

Full-Time Nurse Case Manager

USA-TX-Houston

The Law Offices of Domingo Garcia in Houston is seeking a full-time nurse case manager to assist in ...

Apply now

Environmental Attorney

India-Delhi-Delhi

They focus on environmental rights and laws and may work on projects relating to renewable energy, s...

Apply now

Associate Attorney

USA-TN-Liberty

Attorneys advise and represent clients during civil or criminal cases. They provide professional adv...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

First-Party Property Attorney

USA-FL-Fort Lauderdale

Fort Lauderdale office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks first-party property attor...

Apply Now

First-Party Property Attorney

USA-FL-Fort Lauderdale

Fort Lauderdale office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks first-party property attor...

Apply Now

Land Use Partner

USA-CA-Irvine

Irvine office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a land use partner ideally with ext...

Apply Now

Most Popular

Squire Patton Boggs Expands its Antitrust Team with Former Meta Associate General Counsel
Legal News

Squire Patton Boggs Expands its Antitrust Team with Former Meta Associate General Counsel
Youngest Harvard Law School Graduate, Kiwi Camara, Sets Sail on New Ventures After Exiting CS Disco Inc.
Breaking News

Youngest Harvard Law School Graduate, Kiwi Camara, Sets Sail on New Ventures After Exiting CS Disco Inc.
Binance US CEO Brian Shroder Departs Amid Ongoing Challenges
Legal Layoff News

Binance US CEO Brian Shroder Departs Amid Ongoing Challenges
Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher Modifies Diversity Scholarship Criteria
Law Students

Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher Modifies Diversity Scholarship Criteria
NextGen Bar Exam: A Shorter Path to Legal Competence
Law Students

NextGen Bar Exam: A Shorter Path to Legal Competence
Brian Brooks Joins O’Melveny & Myers as Partner in Financial Services
Legal News

Brian Brooks Joins O’Melveny & Myers as Partner in Financial Services
Clifford Chance Bolsters Its U.S. Team with Three Technology and Outsourcing Experts
Lawyers

Clifford Chance Bolsters Its U.S. Team with Three Technology and Outsourcing Experts
California Community Colleges Face Funding Challenges as COVID Relief Funds Dry Up
Law Students

California Community Colleges Face Funding Challenges as COVID Relief Funds Dry Up
Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison Bolsters Private Equity Practice with Key Partner Hires
Legal News

Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison Bolsters Private Equity Practice with Key Partner Hires
Google Faces Major Antitrust Trial in the U.S.
Breaking News

Google Faces Major Antitrust Trial in the U.S.

Legal Career Resources

July 27, 2023 Best Law Firms to Work For: Fox Rothschild LLP

Fox Rothschild LLP: A Leader in Employee-Friendly Legal Services with an Excellent Work Environment Fox Rothschild LLP is a nationally recognized law firm committed to providing expert legal services and a positive work environment for its employees. With over 992 […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top