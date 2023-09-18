U.S. News & World Report Unveils Groundbreaking Changes in Annual College Rankings

Examining the Overhaul of U.S. News & World Report’s College Rankings
A New Methodological Shift
U.S. News & World Report recently revealed its annual list of the nation’s top colleges, accompanied by what the magazine has described as “the most significant methodological change in the rankings’ history.”
Prioritizing Equity and Student Outcomes
In response to years of scrutiny, the latest rankings aim to achieve more significant equity and emphasize student outcomes upon graduation, aligning the publication with the practices of other ranking systems. This shift has resulted in notable improvements for several public state schools, with institutions like Texas A&M University and Rutgers University experiencing significant upward rankings. However, top-tier colleges, including some of the nation’s wealthiest and most selective institutions, have remained largely unaffected, leading critics to dismiss the changes as marginal.
Top Colleges Maintain Their Positions
The new rankings continue to place Princeton at the top, securing its position as the No. 1 ranked school. Following closely, M.I.T. retains its second-place position, while Harvard and Stanford share the third spot. This consistency at the pinnacle suggests that while the methodology may have evolved, these institutions continue to excel.
Expert Opinions on Rankings
While these ranking updates generate significant discussion, college admissions experts emphasize that rankings, regardless of their calculation methods, should be just one factor among many when considering educational institutions. Akil Bello, the Director of Advocacy and Advancement for the National Center for Fair and Open Testing, aptly reminds us, “Rankings are someone’s opinion filtered through math.”
Stay up-to-date without the overwhelming noise. Subscribe to JDJournal for a curated selection of the most relevant legal news.
Notable Methodology Changes
U.S. News & World Report’s Executive Chairman and CEO, Eric Gertler, has termed the new methodology adjustments “significant.” This year’s rankings assign greater weight to student outcomes, including post-graduate earnings and borrower debt. According to Gertler, these changes reflect an ongoing effort to ensure that the orders prioritize what matters most to students when choosing a college.
Debates Over Methodology
Despite these claims, some admissions experts, including Akil Bello, contend that the core methodology remains largely unchanged. U.S. News explained its new approach in a press release on its website, highlighting the removal of five long-standing factors, adjustments to the weight of others, and introducing new criteria.
Subtle Movement in the Rankings
College admissions consultant Brooke Hanson notes that while the top-ranked colleges have remained relatively stable, there has been subtle movement among institutions in the middle tier. She suggests that state schools with extensive research departments, large class sizes, and low alumni giving are among the actual beneficiaries of the new methodology.
The Catalyst for Change
The overhaul of U.S. News & World Report’s college rankings comes against increasing hostility within the higher education community towards such orders. In February 2022, Columbia University faced allegations of providing erroneous data to U.S. News, prompting a critical internal review. This incident, which included misrepresentations related to class sizes and faculty qualifications, led to removing these factors from the latest rankings and raising questions about the list’s credibility.
Whether youâ€™re a recent law school grad or an experienced attorney, BCG Attorney Search has the job for you.
Additionally, in November 2022, Yale and Harvard law schools decided to no longer participate in U.S. News & World Report’s graduate school rankings. This move sparked a broader wave of protests from other institutions, with many expressing concerns about the impact of orders on education and professional advancement. While these protests were primarily related to graduate school rankings, the methodology changes apply to the undergraduate list, where most institutions continue to participate.
Donâ€™t be a silent ninja! Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.