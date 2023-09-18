Legal News

Fort Belknap Lawsuit: Allegations Against Attorney Jennifer Weddle and Greenberg Traurig LLP
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

Allegations of Financial Mismanagement Rock Fort Belknap Indian Community’s Revenue Backbone

Colorado Attorney Jennifer Weddle and Greenberg Traurig LLP Face Lawsuit

A longstanding legal representative for a critical revenue-generating entity within the Fort Belknap Indian Community is now at the center of a lawsuit. The suit alleges that Jennifer Weddle, a Colorado-based attorney, and her firm, Greenberg Traurig LLP, played a significant role in the alleged financial mismanagement of the company. These allegations have led to deep divisions within the community, placing hundreds of jobs and millions of dollars at risk in northern Montana.

  
What
Where


The Lawsuit Unveiled

Island Mountain Development Group (IMDG), along with five Fort Belknap tribal council members, filed a lawsuit in federal court in Great Falls on Monday. In this legal action, they claim that Jennifer Weddle and her firm were involved in civil conspiracy and professional negligence, breached their fiduciary duties, and caused emotional distress to the council members.

Advance your legal career and achieve your professional goals â€“ sign up for LawCrossing now.

A Complex Series of Events

This lawsuit is just one episode in a more extensive series of events across the United States. It also follows a takeover of the development corporation by the tribal council, a move motivated by concerns about the company’s management, financial practices, and communication with the board. This takeover occurred during a highly contentious January 19th Fort Belknap tribal council meeting, where five council members, including the president, voted to remove the IMDG board of directors and appoint sitting council members to the interim board.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




The Backbone of the Fort Belknap Community

IMDG, the focal point of these allegations, serves as the economic development company for Fort Belknap. Its revenue comprises approximately three-quarters of the reservation’s non-federal budget. Additionally, IMDG acts as a parent company for the tribe’s short-term lending, construction, and real estate ventures.

Donâ€™t settle for less than your worth. Discover your actual earning potential with LawCrossingâ€™s salary surveys.



In response to these allegations, Joey Kaiser of Greenberg Traurig stated on Monday evening that the firm had recently received a copy of the complaint and would be premature to comment.

Donâ€™t be a silent ninja! Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

Related Items:, , , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Employment Attorney

USA-FL-Tampa

What our attorneys do: Defend employment law cases in federal and state courts throughout...

Apply now

Full-Time Nurse Case Manager

USA-TX-Houston

The Law Offices of Domingo Garcia in Houston is seeking a full-time nurse case manager to assist in ...

Apply now

Environmental Attorney

India-Delhi-Delhi

They focus on environmental rights and laws and may work on projects relating to renewable energy, s...

Apply now

Associate Attorney

USA-TN-Liberty

Attorneys advise and represent clients during civil or criminal cases. They provide professional adv...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

First-Party Property Attorney

USA-FL-Fort Lauderdale

Fort Lauderdale office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks first-party property attor...

Apply Now

First-Party Property Attorney

USA-FL-Fort Lauderdale

Fort Lauderdale office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks first-party property attor...

Apply Now

Land Use Partner

USA-CA-Irvine

Irvine office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks a land use partner ideally with ext...

Apply Now

Most Popular

Squire Patton Boggs Expands its Antitrust Team with Former Meta Associate General Counsel
Legal News

Squire Patton Boggs Expands its Antitrust Team with Former Meta Associate General Counsel
Youngest Harvard Law School Graduate, Kiwi Camara, Sets Sail on New Ventures After Exiting CS Disco Inc.
Breaking News

Youngest Harvard Law School Graduate, Kiwi Camara, Sets Sail on New Ventures After Exiting CS Disco Inc.
Binance US CEO Brian Shroder Departs Amid Ongoing Challenges
Legal Layoff News

Binance US CEO Brian Shroder Departs Amid Ongoing Challenges
Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher Modifies Diversity Scholarship Criteria
Law Students

Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher Modifies Diversity Scholarship Criteria
NextGen Bar Exam: A Shorter Path to Legal Competence
Law Students

NextGen Bar Exam: A Shorter Path to Legal Competence
Brian Brooks Joins O’Melveny & Myers as Partner in Financial Services
Legal News

Brian Brooks Joins O’Melveny & Myers as Partner in Financial Services
Clifford Chance Bolsters Its U.S. Team with Three Technology and Outsourcing Experts
Lawyers

Clifford Chance Bolsters Its U.S. Team with Three Technology and Outsourcing Experts
California Community Colleges Face Funding Challenges as COVID Relief Funds Dry Up
Law Students

California Community Colleges Face Funding Challenges as COVID Relief Funds Dry Up
Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison Bolsters Private Equity Practice with Key Partner Hires
Legal News

Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison Bolsters Private Equity Practice with Key Partner Hires
Google Faces Major Antitrust Trial in the U.S.
Breaking News

Google Faces Major Antitrust Trial in the U.S.

Legal Career Resources

July 27, 2023 Best Law Firms to Work For: Fox Rothschild LLP

Fox Rothschild LLP: A Leader in Employee-Friendly Legal Services with an Excellent Work Environment Fox Rothschild LLP is a nationally recognized law firm committed to providing expert legal services and a positive work environment for its employees. With over 992 […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top